Sports
Wild sleds of Australian cricketers against English stars in Ashes series exposed
Australian cricketers’ SAVAGE sleds against England’s stars are exposed in new documentary: ‘He won’t talk without his big boys around’
- Documentary Phoenix from the Ashes is an account for the 2019 series in the UK
- With relentless sleds from the likes of David Warner, Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon
- England batsmen Rory Burns, Jason Roy and Joe Denly were all targets on the pitch
Australia and sledding on the cricket ground go hand in hand – and an upcoming documentary of the Ashes 2019 reveals how furious the likes of David Warner and Tim Paine were with the iconic urn up for grabs.
titled Phoenix from the ashes, the behind-the-scenes program features plenty of on-field chat from England’s five Test matches.
History shows Australia returned home with the urn after the series was drawn, with both countries winning two Tests after the second Test at Lord’s ended in a draw.
Unsurprisingly, the Aussies created a lot of chatter in an attempt to upset their fierce rivals, with David Warner and wicketkeeper Tim Paine leading the verbal attack.
Sledging and Aussies on the cricket pitch go hand in hand – and an upcoming documentary of the Ashes 2019 reveals how furious the likes of David Warner and Tim Paine (pictured) were with the iconic urn up for grabs
Warner’s sleds targeting some English batsmen in the 2019 Ashes were brutal
In a first, the audio was from the stomp camera, with the relentless Aussies ball in hand.
In the middle fell Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Denly and Jack Leach, as did world-class all-rounder and current England captain Ben Stokes.
Memorable zingers targeting England’s batsmen included Paine telling his teammates that Burns wouldn’t shut up because he “don’t have his big boys around” and “I’ll tell you what he (Denly) does. He’s looking straight at the screen to see if he’s there.’
That sled flatly suggested that Denly is vain.
Stokes was also singled out after being hit on the helmet at Headingley.
Ben Stokes’ career-defining innings at Headingley in 2019 in the third test features in the new Amazon documentary Phoenix from the Ashes
You can hear Warner mockingly ask if “Stokesy” was okay, as tensions reached boiling point.
The New Zealand-born 31-year-old had the last laugh, with his unbeaten 135 from 219 balls in the second innings ensuring a memorable one-wicket win.
Stokes’ knock has since been described as one of the best in Ashes history.
Phoenix from the ashes will be released worldwide on Amazon Prime on August 26.
