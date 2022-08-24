Former Ohio State Soccer Player Chase Young Moved to Washington Commanders PUP List





COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio state soccer player Chase Young missed the second half of his second year in the NFL and is now missing at least part of his third. The defensive end suffered a torn ACL nine games last season and has spent most of the offseason in rehab. Now with one preseason game to go, he has been classified by the Washington Commanders as a player who is physically unable to perform, otherwise known as the PUP list. Young's NFL career got off to a great start when he was Washington's No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He registered a total of 44 tackles, 10 loss tackles and 7.5 sacks to go along with four forced fumbles and three fumbles, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He earned the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors as the fourth OSU player to do so in five years. Others were Joey Bosa (2016), Marshon Lattimore (2017), Denzel Ward (2018) and Nick Bosa (2019). That strong start followed an Ohio state career in which he recorded 98 tackles, 40.5 tackles for losses, 30.5 sacks and nine forced fumbles. The bulk of that came during the 2019 season, where he won numerous national awards and finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting. Young will miss at least the first four games of the season for the Commanders. His season debut could be October 2 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

