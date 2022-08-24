Cricket Legend Sunil Gavaskar Launches Illinois Cricket Association





Chicago IL: Cricket Legend Sunil Gavaskar Inaugurated the Illinois Cricket Association [ICA] amid immense cricket club excitement at a recent event at the Wyndham Hotel in Schaumburg, Illinois. Gavaskars Heart2Heart Foundation is a partner in this endeavor, and the launch told inspiring stories of triumph, spirit of charity, vigorous pursuit and enthusiastic stewardship that had fostered cricket in Illinois. The ceremony attracted prominent Chicago business, civic and community leaders to attend the inaugural ceremony organized in conjunction with the Indian American Business Council, according to a press release from Asian Media USA. – ADVERTISEMENT – Gavaskar shared some notable episodes of his cricket journey filled with his record breaking performances on the pitch, most notably against some of the world’s hostile fast bowlers. Gavaskar congratulated the leadership of the Illinois Cricket Association and praised them for their vision in launching an ambitious youth cricket tournament in the Midwestern United States, and talked about his new altruistic journey to beat the children with congenital heart disease to give them free rein. provide corrective surgery. Nagasubramaniam Subbu Iyer, president of the Illinois Cricket Association thanked Gavaskar for taking the time. Reviewing ICA, Iyer stressed that the long-term goal was to acquire cricket-designated land and build the necessary infrastructure. He introduced the ICA core team, which consists of Naresh Chauhan, Palak, Nick, Swapnil, Vinod, Shernik and Nirav, the team he said has a strong commitment to One team & One Dream. Ajeet Singh, chairman of the Indian American Business Council, expressed admiration for the enthusiastic cricket teams, captains and the cricket fraternity in his comments and said the palpable excitement bodes well for an exciting drive from young people taking up cricket passionately. The launch of ICA by Gavaskar sets in motion a significant growth trajectory of cricket in the Midwest, Singh predicted. Other speakers at the event were Dr. Sreenivas Reddy, president of the Illinois Medical Board; Keerthi Kumar Ravoori, President of the Indian American Business Council; dr. Suresh Reddy, administrator of Oakbrook Village who introduced Gavaskar and presented a special proclamation to him praising the cricketing hero and his distinguished cricketing career. All praised the cricketer and his Foundation. Earlier, the inaugural ceremony kicked off with the lamp-lighting ceremony, along with Kevin Morrison, the Cook County Commission, Michelle Mussman and several other community leaders. Prachi Jaitly led the event as an Emcee. Nick Verma, director of ICA, presents a word of thanks.

