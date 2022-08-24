UConn Football Depth Chart & Breakdown for Utah State Aggies





UConn football head coach Jim Mora has released his first depth chart as head coach for the Huskies for Saturday’s game against the Utah State Aggies in Logan, UT. While Mora had said he wanted to name a starting quarterback before the opener, the competition between the four quarterbacks still seems open. It looks like he won’t announce a starter before the start of the game.

Nate Carter led the Huskies in the rush last year, but he is listed as Robert Burns’ backup to start the season. Expect them to split the carries in the first game.

RB/KR Brian Brewton, who got two kicks back for touchdowns last season, is not on the depth chart on kick returner. He is struggling with a lower leg injury.

There are only seven offensive linemen listed on the two-deep. The Huskies did have some injuries in the position group during the preseason.

Hunter Webb, who had a strong second half of 2021, appears to have lost to Kentucky transfer Marquez Bembry at the left winger linebacker.

George Caratan and Bruno Perlicki are in the OK situation for the starting punt lane. Caratan will see the field anyway as he is listed as the holder for field goals and extra points. OFFENCE WIDE RECEIVER:

16 Kevens Clercius, r-So., 6026, 205

4 Matt Drayton, r-So., 5110, 187 TIGHT END

83 Brandon Niemenski, So., 6052, 237

14 Nick Harris, So., 6061, 251 LEFT TACKLE

71 Valentin Senn, r-So., 6070, 298

79 Danny Antolovich, r-Fr., 6061. 294 LEFT WAIT

62 Noel Ofori-Nyadu, r-Jr., 6023, 295

67 Christopher Fortin, So., 6043, 302 CENTRE

72 Jake Guidone, Gr., 6025, 304

67 Christopher Fortin, So., 6043, 302 RIGHT WAIT

64 Christian Haynes, r-So., 6024, 298

67 Christopher Fortin, So., 6043, 302 RIGHT TACKLE

74 Chase Lundt, r-So., 6071, 305

79 Danny Antolovich, r-Fr., 6061. 294 FLANK

5 Aaron Turner, So., 5075, 178

8 Dajon Harrison, r-Fr.. 5110, 175 WIDE RECEIVER

1 Keelan Marion, So., 6000, 200

2 Nigel Fitzgerald, Gr., 6035, 220 RUN BACK

30 Robert Burns, Gr., 5111, 231

26 Nate Carter, Fr., 5095, 194 QUARTER BACK

6 TaQuan Roberson, r-So., 6000, 203 OF

10 Cale Millen, r-So., 6033, 206 OR

11 Zion Tuner, Fr., 5116, 198 OR

12 Tyler Phommachanh, r-Fr., 5105, 182 DEFENSE LT

99 Sokoya McDuffie, RJr., 6050, 318

91 Collin McCarthy, So., 6055, 270 NT

96 Dalmont Gourdine, R-So., 6030, 291

97 Jelani Stafford, So., 6002, 311 RT

95 Eric Watts, Jr., 6060, 269

90 Pryce Yates, R-Fr., 6032, 267 LOLB

11 Marquez Bembry, Gr., 6022, 242

33 Hunter Webb, R-Jr., 6010, 245 MIKE

6 Ian Swenson, Senior, 6012, 218

15 Tui Famuina-Brown, So., 6020, 223 SHALL

8 Jackson Mitchell, Jr., 6015, 229

29 Jordan Morrison, R-Jr., 6005, 219 ROLLB

0 Brandon Bouyer-Randle, Gr., 6024, 240

46 John Bechtle, So., 6011, 232 LCB

5 Caleb Anthony, So., 5105, 180

10 Chris Shearin, R-So., 5113, 197 LSB

19During Jones, So., 6005, 193

4 Stan Cross, Jr., 5100, 191 RSB

1 Malik Dixon, R-So., 6005, 199

22 Alfred Chea, So., 6023, 211 RCB

7 Tre Wortham, Senior, 6007, 203

2 Myles Bell, Jr., 6003, 182 SPECIAL TEAMS KICKER

17 Noe Ruelas, So., 6005, 197 LONG SNAP

31 Tommy Zozus, Gr., 6010, 241 HOLDER

16 George Caratan, R-So., 6020, 210 POINT

16 George Caratan, R-So., 6020, 210

-or- 97 Bruno Perlicki, Fr., 6044, 225 KICK BACK

1 Keelan Marion, So., 6000 / 200

26 Nathan Carter, So., 5095/199 POINT RETURN

1 Keelan Marion, So., 6000 / 200

26 Nathan Carter, So., 5095/199

