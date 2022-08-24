Sports
UConn Football Depth Chart & Breakdown for Utah State Aggies
UConn football head coach Jim Mora has released his first depth chart as head coach for the Huskies for Saturday’s game against the Utah State Aggies in Logan, UT.
- While Mora had said he wanted to name a starting quarterback before the opener, the competition between the four quarterbacks still seems open. It looks like he won’t announce a starter before the start of the game.
- Nate Carter led the Huskies in the rush last year, but he is listed as Robert Burns’ backup to start the season. Expect them to split the carries in the first game.
- RB/KR Brian Brewton, who got two kicks back for touchdowns last season, is not on the depth chart on kick returner. He is struggling with a lower leg injury.
- There are only seven offensive linemen listed on the two-deep. The Huskies did have some injuries in the position group during the preseason.
- Hunter Webb, who had a strong second half of 2021, appears to have lost to Kentucky transfer Marquez Bembry at the left winger linebacker.
- George Caratan and Bruno Perlicki are in the OK situation for the starting punt lane. Caratan will see the field anyway as he is listed as the holder for field goals and extra points.
OFFENCE
WIDE RECEIVER:
16 Kevens Clercius, r-So., 6026, 205
4 Matt Drayton, r-So., 5110, 187
TIGHT END
83 Brandon Niemenski, So., 6052, 237
14 Nick Harris, So., 6061, 251
LEFT TACKLE
71 Valentin Senn, r-So., 6070, 298
79 Danny Antolovich, r-Fr., 6061. 294
LEFT WAIT
62 Noel Ofori-Nyadu, r-Jr., 6023, 295
67 Christopher Fortin, So., 6043, 302
CENTRE
72 Jake Guidone, Gr., 6025, 304
67 Christopher Fortin, So., 6043, 302
RIGHT WAIT
64 Christian Haynes, r-So., 6024, 298
67 Christopher Fortin, So., 6043, 302
RIGHT TACKLE
74 Chase Lundt, r-So., 6071, 305
79 Danny Antolovich, r-Fr., 6061. 294
FLANK
5 Aaron Turner, So., 5075, 178
8 Dajon Harrison, r-Fr.. 5110, 175
WIDE RECEIVER
1 Keelan Marion, So., 6000, 200
2 Nigel Fitzgerald, Gr., 6035, 220
RUN BACK
30 Robert Burns, Gr., 5111, 231
26 Nate Carter, Fr., 5095, 194
QUARTER BACK
6 TaQuan Roberson, r-So., 6000, 203 OF
10 Cale Millen, r-So., 6033, 206 OR
11 Zion Tuner, Fr., 5116, 198 OR
12 Tyler Phommachanh, r-Fr., 5105, 182
DEFENSE
LT
99 Sokoya McDuffie, RJr., 6050, 318
91 Collin McCarthy, So., 6055, 270
NT
96 Dalmont Gourdine, R-So., 6030, 291
97 Jelani Stafford, So., 6002, 311
RT
95 Eric Watts, Jr., 6060, 269
90 Pryce Yates, R-Fr., 6032, 267
LOLB
11 Marquez Bembry, Gr., 6022, 242
33 Hunter Webb, R-Jr., 6010, 245
MIKE
6 Ian Swenson, Senior, 6012, 218
15 Tui Famuina-Brown, So., 6020, 223
SHALL
8 Jackson Mitchell, Jr., 6015, 229
29 Jordan Morrison, R-Jr., 6005, 219
ROLLB
0 Brandon Bouyer-Randle, Gr., 6024, 240
46 John Bechtle, So., 6011, 232
LCB
5 Caleb Anthony, So., 5105, 180
10 Chris Shearin, R-So., 5113, 197
LSB
19During Jones, So., 6005, 193
4 Stan Cross, Jr., 5100, 191
RSB
1 Malik Dixon, R-So., 6005, 199
22 Alfred Chea, So., 6023, 211
RCB
7 Tre Wortham, Senior, 6007, 203
2 Myles Bell, Jr., 6003, 182
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKER
17 Noe Ruelas, So., 6005, 197
LONG SNAP
31 Tommy Zozus, Gr., 6010, 241
HOLDER
16 George Caratan, R-So., 6020, 210
POINT
16 George Caratan, R-So., 6020, 210
-or- 97 Bruno Perlicki, Fr., 6044, 225
KICK BACK
1 Keelan Marion, So., 6000 / 200
26 Nathan Carter, So., 5095/199
POINT RETURN
1 Keelan Marion, So., 6000 / 200
26 Nathan Carter, So., 5095/199

