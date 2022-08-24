Sports
Tennis: Meghan Markle Reveals How Son Archie Nearly Died in a Fire in Her Podcast Debut with Serena Williams
Serena Williams and Meghan recount challenges they experienced as working mothers in the Duchess of Sussex’s first podcast, including stories of being forced to work shortly after scary incidents involving their children.
Williams, a 23 times Grand Slam champion who recently said “the countdown has begun” to her retirement, told Meghan’s “archetypesSpotify podcast Tuesday that she was playing a match at the 2018 French Open after a nearly sleepless night after her daughter, Olympia, broke her wrist.
“Somehow I managed to win, but I was so emotionally drained and so emotionally drained that it was, it was crazy. And, you know, and then, like every night after, I was all the time with her and I was like you’ll be with me,” said Williams, who has indicated that her last tournament will be the US Open, which starts next week in New York.
The tennis great and Meghan, who are friends, spoke at length in Tuesday’s episode about the challenges of balancing high-profile careers in the public eye and motherhood.
“So when you went to play that game the next morning, nobody knew what your night had been like the night before. They forgot that human part of it,” Meghan said of Williams’ French Open experience.
Meghan told of an incident while traveling through South Africa with her husband, Prince Harry, and their son, Archie, in which a fire broke out in her son’s room and the couple had to leave their baby to continue their official duties. Archie was supposed to be taking a nap in the room at the time, but his nanny had taken him out for a bite to eat. The incident has shocked everyone, Meghan said.
She said she wanted to spend time with her son, but she and Harry had yet to make an official appointment.
“The focus is ultimately on how it looks rather than how it feels,” Meghan said. “And part of humanizing and breaking through these labels and these archetypes and these boxes that we’re put in is that we have some understanding of the human moments behind the scenes that people may not be aware of, and to give each other a break. .
“Because we did that, we had to leave our baby behind,” she said.
Williams, who turns 41 next month, and Meghan spoke about the tennis star’s recent announcement to retire from tennis. Williams said she discussed it with Prince Harry before making her decision public.
“Of course I’m retiring professionally, but it’s also an evolution. I’m doing more business stuff. And I really want to expand my family. And, you know, I’ve been putting it off for so long. And as a woman, there’s only so, that’s how long you can put it off,” Williams said.
Harry and Meghan have a multi-year deal to produce and host podcasts for Spotify
Harry and Meghan have a multi-year deal to produce and host podcasts for Spotify under their production company Archewell Audio. Meghan has said the “Archetypes” podcast will focus on harmful labels and stereotypes applied to women.
The Spotify deal is one of several high-profile deals the pair has struck, including one with Netflix. Harry and Meghan relinquished royal duties in March 2020 over what they described as breaches and racist attitudes by the British media towards the Duchess. They have since moved to California, where they are raising their children, Archie and Lili.
