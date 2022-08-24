Old Trafford Cricket Stadium Manchester Pitch Report for ENG vs SA Test, Records, Weather Forecast





The second game of the 3-match test series between England and South Africa will be played on Thursday 25 August. The Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester will host the all-important match. After losing the first Test at Lord’s, Stokes-led England would be eager for a comeback at Old Trafford. On the other hand, Dean Elgar’s side would like to continue what has been a good tour for South Africa so far. In this room we will discuss the Pitch Report and test records from the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium, Manchester. The visitors gave England a crushing defeat in the first Test when they defeated the hosts by an innings, 12 runs margin. Initially, South Africa captain Dean Elgar decided to bowl first after winning the crucial toss and South Africa limited England to a total of 165 in the first innings, thanks to Kagiso Rabada’s 5-wicket-haul. The visitors’ batting department also reacted positively and South Africa went on to add 326 runs to the board. The England side didn’t even get past the total of South Africa’s first innings and was thrown out at 149. Manchester Test Records At Old Trafford, it has been found that the teams that bat first generally have better chances of winning. In a total of 82 Test matches played here, 32 have been won by the teams that batted first, while the teams that bowled first have won just 15. Total number of matches 82 Matches won by hitting first 32 Bowling won matches first 15 Average 1st Inns Scores 335 Average 2nd Inns Scores 268 3rd Inns Average Scores 227 Average 4th Inns Scores 168 Highest Total Recorded 656/8 (255.5 Ov) by AUS vs ENG Lowest Total Recorded 58/10 (21.4 Ov) by IND vs ENG Old Trafford Cricket Stadium Manchester Pitch Report for 2nd ENG vs SA Test The pitch at Old Trafford is strike-friendly in nature. It is generally seen here that the first batting teams are going to score huge totals, the average first innings total of 335 runs suggests the same. While the pitch retains its batting-friendly nature over the 5 days, it offers a good bounce that the pacers can use effectively. Lately, the pitch has also proved useful for the spinners, so the overs of spin can also be a crucial part of the match. Bearing in mind the nature of the pitch at Old Trafford and past records, it is wise to bat first after winning the toss here. In addition, given that the teams were going to be chasing in the 4th innings here, it would be crucial to score somewhere around 400 in the first innings at Old Trafford. Also Read: Pakistan Announces Schedule of Their First Home Test Series vs England in 17 Years Old Trafford Weather Forecast for ENG vs SA 2nd Test It will remain cloudy over Old Trafford for the first four days of the race, but there is no chance of rain during this period. For the fifth day of the Old Trafford test, there is a forecast of a 50% chance of rain, so the rain could be a bummer on the decisive day of the test match.

