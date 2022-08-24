Suspension of Vols LB William Mohan a major concern





He wasn’t a starter last year, but William Mohan gave Tennessee football some much-needed depth at linebacker. Considering that last year Vols’ three rotating linebackers had the three worst regular season PFF numbers of any defender who played 100 snaps, they need all the help they can get. As a result, the indefinite suspension of Mohan, who moved from the Michigan Wolverines to UT in 2021, could be devastating. According to Carissa Simpson of WVLTMohan was arrested on Sunday for domestic violence, as a result of an event that took place on Saturday night. We will not go into the allegations here. However, if they are true, Tennessee Football should do business with him. They are extremely serious. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday, Sept. 16, right before the Vols face the Akron Zips. Then we probably know more. However, let’s focus on the suspension for now. UT returns an All-SEC caliber linebacker in Jeremy Banks plus both of last year’s rotary players in Aaron Beasley and Solon Page III. Meanwhile, linebacker Juwan Mitchell is returning from a seasonal injury. That seems like enough depth, but given the regular season PFF numbers of Banks, Beasley and Page, which we mentioned, and the fact that Mitchell may be rusty after injury, this unit still had a potential void to fill. Mohan could have filled that void. Last year, Mohan had a total of nine tackles, six of which were solo. As he entered his sophomore season in a red shirt with a weight of six feet, he was expected to make a significant contribution to special teams and to have a good chance of contributing regularly to the defense. If you look at Aaron Willis’ off-season transfer, Mohan looks even more valuable. Of course, newcomers Elijah Herring and Kalib Perry could help there, but Josh Heupel was aiming for Mohan as a transfer last year for a reason. He was expected to contribute heavily. At least for now, that doesn’t seem to be happening. That could become a problem when Tennessee football faces the Pittsburgh Panthers in its second week of the season. Even if Mohan’s problem is solved, he probably won’t be ready to play that game. Pitt has all the resources to pull off a big offense, but they just need to gain more experience as a quarterback and receiver, given the departures of Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison. If Mohan had taken a step forward, he could have helped exploit it. Of course, the suspension could last much longer and he could even be fired, depending on the allegations. However, there is an outside chance that this matter will be resolved early and he sees the field quickly. That is unlikely, however, given the gravity of the situation. That’s why the Tennessee Football linebackers have even more pressure on them to perform. This is a position that is in dire need of improvement and more depth, and Mohan could have helped with both. He won’t be able to now.

