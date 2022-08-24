Nick Kyrgios sued by Wimbledon fan Anna Palus whom he called drunk

A lawyer who accused Nick Kyrgios of having 700 drinks during the Wimbledon final is suing the tennis star for libel.

Anna Palus was removed from the audience after the Australian tennis badboy claimed she distracted him drunk from serving.

She has denied the claim and has now filed suit against Kyrgios to clear her name.

Fan sues Kyrgios for defamation | 01:03

A statement through her lawyer said: On Sunday, July 10, 2022, I attended the Wimbledon tennis championship final with my mother. It was an event we had been looking forward to for a while.

During the finale, Nick Kyrgios made a reckless and completely baseless accusation against me.

Not only did this cause significant damage on the day resulting in my temporary removal from the arena but Mr Kyrgioss’ false accusation was broadcast and read by millions around the world causing very significant harm and suffering to me and my family caused.

Polish lawyer Ania Palus, who accused Nick Kyrgios of having consumed 700 drinks. Image: thesun.co.uk Source: Delivered

I am not litigating, but after much consideration I have come to the conclusion that I have no choice but to instruct my attorneys Brett Wilson LLP to initiate defamation proceedings against Mr Kyrgios to clear my name.

The need to obtain justification and avoid repetition of the accusation are the only reasons for taking legal action.

Any damage recovered will be donated to charity. Given the existing claim, I am unable to comment further on the events of the day in question.

I hope Mr Kyrgios will reflect on the damage he has caused me and my family and provide a swift resolution to this issue.

However, if he is unwilling to do so, I am committed to obtaining justification from the Supreme Court.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates a point against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their men's singles final (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

Kyrgios claimed during the third set of his defeat to Novak Djokovic that Mrs. Palus knocked him off his serve.

She distracts me when I serve in a Wimbledon final, he told the referee.

There is no other greater opportunity, you didn’t believe me and then she did it again. It almost cost me the game.

Why is she still here? She is drunk and talking to me in the middle of a game. What is acceptable?

Okay, kick her out. I know exactly which one it is. The one in the dress, who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks, bro.

Ms Palus later said she was trying to support Kyrgios, having only had a Pimms and a glass of rose on a hot 29C day in London.

I wanted to support him. Maybe I went too far… but I only had good intentions, she said.

It’s the temperature for me, I didn’t have a hat. I’m so sorry.

Ms Palus was allowed to go back into the final after a 15-minute break to drink some water.