Sharjah, Cricket’s el Dorado: Pakistan’s great collapse in Rothmans Cup, Miandad’s six, Akram’s hat-trick, Sachin’s ‘Desert Storm’, India 54 all out





Three of the thirteen matches in the Asian Cup take place in the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Sharjah’s desert location has seen it all in the 80s and 90s, the era of thrilling India-Pakistan games, Bollywood stars sharing the stage with gangsters in stadiums, the after-game parties and some exciting individual performances that put the test have endured time.

From the many memorable games, we’ve compiled a top five classics in the Sharjah. The Great Collapse of Pakistan Fresh off their win at the 1985 World Championship, India defeated Australia in the final to win the four-country Rothmans Cup. But it was the opening game against Pakistan that stole the thunder. When Kapil Dev entered the match for the last time to take the winning wicket, there was a thunderous ovation through the arena: We are the champions, we are the champions! India was thrown out for a paltry 125 by Pakistan, with Imran Khan taking his career best 6 for 14 in the ODIs. But somehow India managed to win the match by 38 runs as Pakistan was knocked out for 87. Kapil Dev (3/17), Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (2/16), Ravi Shastri (2/17), Madan Lal ( 1/12 ) and Roger Binny (1/24) split the spoils for India. Sunil Gavaskar took four catches in the slip cordon. The Miandad moment The image of Javed Miandad crushing Chetan Sharma’s low full toss across the center of the fence remains tattooed in the minds of fans on both sides of the border for various reasons. While Pakistan needed four runs from the last ball, Miandad oversaw the field. I suspected he would bowl a Yorker. What else could the poor boy try? I’d decided I’d just put up a shadow to convert the length if the ball dropped to the block hole, he’d tell The Hindu. I had an easy job. I got a juicy full toss at no point I was nervous. His stroke of 116 of 114 balls was an absolute masterpiece and it started Pakistan’s domination of India in this desert location. Australia-Asia Cup Final: Allround Akram Stars for Pakistan Pakistan defeated Australia by 36 runs to win the 1990 Austral-Asia Cup final. Wasim Akram was the star of the show for Pakistan. First with the bat, Akram crushed an unbeaten 35-ball 49 and helped Pakistan reach a respectable total. Pakistan put 266 for 7. Saleem Malik (87) was the top scorer for Pakistan. Australia had a good start in response, but lost their openers David Boon (37) and Mark Taylor (52) to run out. Steve Waugh (64) and Simon O’Donnell (33) kept the Aussies in pursuit, but Mushtaq Ahmed (3/48) had other plans. Wasim Akram topped it off with the second hat-trick of his career. He cleared Merv Hughes, Carl Rackemann and Terry Alderman with his pinpoint yorkers on three consecutive deliveries. The ‘Desert Storm’ In April 1998, the world witnessed one of Sachin Tendulkar’s big blows when he crushed an incredible 143 against Australia. The knock is also known as the ‘Desert Storm’ to the millions, set to Tony Griegs’ memorable BGM. They dance in the aisles. The Coca-Cola Cup, a triangular series between India, Australia and New Zealand, is also remembered for Sachin Tendulkar’s methodical dismantling of Shane Warne. It was the blow that made Tendulkar the Greatest. Before this match, India had only won one of their three matches and New Zealand had won only one of their four matches and were pretty much out of the tournament, clinging to the net run rate as their last hope. Australia had earned a place in the final after winning all three games. The Australians chose to bat first, throwing an intimidating 284 for 7 in their 50 overs. A sandstorm disrupted India’s pursuit and the target was adjusted to 276 in 46 overs. Sachin would unleash his own storm to threaten to blow Australia away. With India needing 34 in 18 balls. Tendulkar was fired after a 131-ball 143, with 9 fours and 5 sixes, and India lost the game by 26 runs. Brainfreeze moment for Indian batsmen Sri Lanka defeated India 245 in the final of the Coca Cola Champions Trophy in Sharjah. Architect was Sanath Jayasuriya who saved an innings that was deadlocked with a breathtaking 189 from just 161 balls, sending his team to 299 in the allotted 50 overs. Then, with India having to score a mammoth 300 runs to win, Sri Lankas bowlers ripped through the top order. Chaminda Vaas finished 5 to 14 of his 9.3 overs. India trailed 5 wickets for 30 and Muttiah Muralitharan (3/6) hadn’t even turned off his run.

