



Nick Saban is once again the highest paid coach in college football. On Tuesday, the compensation committee of the University of Alabama’s System Board of Trustees voted to approve a new contract for the head coach that will earn him $10.7 million this season and extend his contract by one year until 2030. Saban will earn a base salary of $305,000 per year with a talent fee of $9,595,000 in 2022, which will increase to $12,395 million by the final year of the contract. The deal includes $800,000 completion bonuses for the next four seasons. In total, Saban will earn $93.6 million over the next eight seasons. He will be 78 by the completion of the contract. Our family is very pleased to agree to a contract extension with the University of Alabama, Saban said in an Alabama statement. “Terry and I are deeply grateful for the unparalleled dedication that the university has shown to this football program and to our family over the past 15 years. This is our home and we look forward to finishing our career at Alabama. “I’ve said this before, but the most satisfying part of our job is watching the players who represent our program grow and develop, not just in football, but more importantly in what they’ve been able to achieve in their lives because of their commitment to We would like to thank the Board of Trustees, Chancellor St. John, President Bell, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, our athletics administration, the football staff and the entire university community for their support.

Sabans’ new deal comes after Georgian head coach Kirby Smart was awarded a contract extension last month worth $112.5 million over the next 10 years. Smart was previously the highest paid college football coach as he will receive $10.25 million this season. Southern California head coach Lincoln Riley also reportedly earns more than $10 million per season. However, his salary is not public because the USC is a private university. Saban, Smart and Riley are among six college coaches earning at least $9 million a season, including Ryan Day in Ohio, Brian Kelly and Mel Tucker in Michigan, all of whom will receive $9.5 million this year. The Sabans contract guarantees that he will receive at least as much as the average total wages of the top three SEC coaches or top five NCAA coaches, whichever is higher. Saban is entering his 16th season with Alabama. During his time in Tuscaloosa, he set a record of 183-25 while leading the Crimson Tide to six National titles and eight SEC Championships. We are incredibly lucky to have the best soccer coach in the country and one of the greatest coaches of all time, regardless of the sport, here in Alabama at Coach Saban, said Greg Byrne, Alabama Director of Athletics. Not only are his teams successful on the field, but they have accomplished a lot in the classroom and in the community. In addition, the impact he and Ms. Terry have had on college, Tuscaloosa and the state of Alabama cannot be overlooked. They are special people and we are very grateful to have them for many years to come. We are so proud of this program and the championship culture Coach Saban has instilled throughout. The compensation committee also approved new deals for Byrne, men’s basketball assistant Antoine Pettway and new gymnastics coach Ashley Johnston. Byrne was given a three-year extension until 2029, which will see him make a 5% increase. He will make $1.8 million this year and his salary continues to climb to $2.36 million in the final year of his deal. Byrne has a buyout clause that would see him owe Alabama $3 million if he leaves before June 30, 2023. Pettways’ contract has been extended for a year until 2024 and will pay him $410,000 a year. Johnston, who was hired in May, was given a five-year deal with a salary of $175,000 and an annual talent fee of $10,000.

