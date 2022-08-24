Sports
What to bring to the US Open Tennis 2022 and how to buy tickets?
The 142nd US Open Tennis Championships are almost here! Do you have plans to attend the tournament this year? Aside from buying your tickets, you may want to do a mini shopping spree to make sure you’re prepared with a few items to make the most of your time at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Anyone who’s been to the US Open knows you’re going to run a lot and you’ll likely have to deal with extreme heat or worse, pouring rain. Making sure you have a few essentials and a comfortable yet trendy outfit can make all the difference in your experience of watching the world’s best tennis players take to the court. Who knows, you might be lucky enough to see Serena Williams in action before she retires.
If you’ve googled “what to bring to the US Open”, you’ve come to the right place. Since you can’t take a huge bag to the arena, we’ve put together a great list of over a dozen essentials, including a clear backpack, portable charger, and even an inflatable stadium seat cushion.
Buy US Open tickets
Haven’t bought tickets yet? While there are a plethora of ways to buy tickets to the US Open, you can’t go wrong with VividSeats.com. The ticket exchange and resale company is reliable, trustworthy and will surely give you the best deals available.
How to Stream the US Open
Can’t watch the tournament in person this year or don’t have cable? Have no fear, streaming is here.
For the 13th year in a row, ESPN is covering the US Open, so if you don’t have a cable subscription you can stream their coverage by subscribing to ESPN+ ($7 per month). If you’re a hulu ($7+monthly) subscriber, you can easily add ESPN+ to your existing subscription to watch all matches. Sling TVThe Orange subscription ($35+ per month) is another great option as it offers ESPN+ and over 30 other channels like Bravo, The History Channel and more.
US Open Tennis Packaging Guide
1. Maxtop Large Crossbody Fanny Pack, $15
Bum bags are back in style and arguably our all-time favorite comeback. If you can’t get your hands on the popular lululemon Everywhere bum bag, we found this great option on Amazon that is not only less expensive but also ships within one day.
2. Uspeclare Clear Small Backpack, $19
If you want something bigger, consider this stadium-approved clear mini backpack.
3. Super good! PLAY Every Day SPF 50 Lotion, $22
Protect yourself from harmful UV rays while out in the sun for hours with the Supergoop! PLAY Everyday SPF 50 lotion. This body and face sunscreen has rave reviews and gets the job done.
4. Hydro Flask 24 oz Standard Mouthwash Bottle, $32, Original Price: $40
In an effort to reduce dehydration problems, the US Open now allows (empty) reusable water bottles at the tennis center, which can be filled at various filling stations. While we love Hydro Flask for its sleek and insulated properties, if you’re looking for a collapsible option to store in your small bag after use, you can’t go wrong with the highly-rated Nefeeko flask.
5. Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Variety Pack, $14
Keep germs at bay with this diverse pack of hand sanitizer that easily attaches to your keys, fanny pack or even a belt loop for easy access.
6. Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses, $213
While you probably already thought about bringing sunglasses, if you don’t already own a polarized pair, consider this your sign to splurge.
7. Allbirds Tree Runners$105
Don’t be surprised if you see an ultra-high mileage on your iPhone health app after your day at the Open. Make sure you are prepared for the huge amount of walking you will undoubtedly do with a pair of comfortable sneakers. You can’t go wrong with the Allbirds Tree Runners.
8. Anker Portable Charger, $22
Make sure you don’t lose power by carrying a portable charger that will certainly come in handy when you’re trying to find your family or friends with a low battery.
9. Aluan Portable Mini Fan, $13, Original Price: $19
Stay cool with this handy portable fan that charges easily via USB and produces a quick breeze.
10. Teton Sports Stadium Seat Cushion, $20
If you’re afraid of the uncomfortable stadium seats, consider investing in this inflatable seat cushion that retails for just $20.
11. Coolibar Women’s UPF 50+ Sanibel Daily Beach Scarf, $35
If you go to an evening session, there is a chance that the stadium will get a little cold when the sun goes down. This multipurpose UPF 50+ scarf is great for daytime protection and warmth at night.
12. Adidas Superlite Performance Visor, $15, Original Price: $20″
Make sure you don’t leave the house without a hat or visor. This Adidas pick is simple, trendy and currently on sale for $5 less than usual.
13. CeroPro 10-Pack Rain Ponchos, $10″
While we certainly hope for the best of your day at the Open, it’s always better to be safe than sorry. Throw a poncho in your bag in case you get stuck in the rain, you’ll thank us later.
14. Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker, $20, Original Price: $25
While we certainly hope you don’t lose your stuff, things do happen. Give yourself peace of mind with the Tile Mate bluetooth tracker.
