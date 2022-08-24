Legends League Cricket 2022 Schedule Announced, 5 Cities in India to Host Matches





The organizers of the Legends League Cricket 2022 T20 tournament have revealed the schedule for the season and also mentioned the venues where the matches will be played. The entire tournament will be played from September 16 to October 8, 2022. The tournament kicks off with a special match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata between the India Maharajas and the World Giants. The Indian team will be led by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and the world team will be led by Eoin Morgan. This match is played in commemoration of the 75th year of Indian independence. Apart from Kolkata where a total of 3 matches will be played from September 16-18, the other venues for the Legends League Cricket 2022 are New Delhi, Cuttack, Lucknow and Jodhpur. The locations for the play-offs and the final will be announced later. All grounds will have three matches each except Jodhpur and Lucknow where two matches are scheduled. Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, Legends League Cricket said: “We come to enchant cricket fans on these beautiful cricket grounds. This festival season we present the cricket carnival with Top Legends competing for the first Legends League Cricket title.” For the final game of this season, we look at Dehradun: Raman Raheja, Co-Founder and CEO, Legends League Cricket Meanwhile, in an official statement, it was claimed that the players from 10 other countries will participate in the competition’s special match. It was further mentioned that the 4 teams will participate in the Legends League Cricket tournament and there will be a total of 15 matches played this season. Raman Raheja, Co-Founder and CEO, Legends League Cricket said: “The wait is over for our fans and viewers. They can schedule the matches with the announcement of the matches. Soon we will announce our ticketing partner along with the dates for ticket availability online. With the lineup of iconic players from the 10 countries in a new format, I am sure fans will experience a strong performance on the pitch and a great season this year.” “We will not be getting any players from Pakistan next season. We will be adding some more international players to the Draft soon. And all of our Legends would play with us all season and not miss any matches for another league or commitment. For the final game of this season we watch Dehradun. The full list of all fixtures: Kolkata: September 16 to 18, 2022

Lucknow: September 21 to 22, 2022

New Delhi: September 24 to 26, 2022

Cuttack: September 27 to 30, 2022

Jodhpur: October 1 and 3, 2022

Play-Offs: October 5 and 7, 2022 – Location to be announced

Final on October 8, 2022 – Location to be announced Also Read: IND vs ZIM: The idea of ​​the series should have been to take on more challenges Maninder Singh



