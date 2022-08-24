Sports
Nick Kyrgios hit with legal action, Wimbledon final
A woman who was removed from the Wimbledon final shortly after Nick Kyrgios claimed she was ‘drunk’ sues the Australian tennis star.
Anna Palus, a lawyer from Polandwas present during Kyrgios’ clash with Nick Kyrgios during the Wimbledon final when he made an exception to her actions in the crowd.
Kyrgios complained to the chair umpire that Palus had spoken to him during points.
When asked by the referee to identify the fan, Kyrgios said, “The one in the dress, the one who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks, bro!”
Security personnel then asked Palus to escort them to an area in the hall before being allowed to return to her seat.
In a statement released by her lawyers on Tuesday, Palus said Kyrgios had defamed her by making “a reckless and completely baseless accusation.”
Not only did this cause significant damage on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Kyrgios’ false accusation was broadcast to and read by millions around the world, causing very significant harm and suffering to me and my family. ,” she said.
Palus, who said she attended the final with her mother, has instructed her lawyers, Brett Wilson LLP, to start legal proceedings against Kyrgios and says any damages she wins will be donated to charity.
“The need to obtain justification and avoid repetition of the accusation are the only reasons for taking legal action,” she said.
“I hope Kyrgios will reflect on the damage he has done to me and my family and provide a swift resolution to this matter.
“But if he doesn’t want to do this, I’m committed to going to the Supreme Court.”
Nick Kyrgios’ outburst during Wimbledon final
Kyrgios complained to the referee at the time, saying that Palus “distracted me when I served in a Wimbledon final.
There is no greater opportunity. You didn’t believe me. And she did it again. It almost cost me the game.
Why is she still here? She’s drunk in the front row, talking to me in the middle of a game. What is acceptable? Nothing is acceptable? So kick her out!”
Palus defended herself at the time, saying she had only had two drinks.
I understand what it’s like to be an underdog, so I wanted to support him,” she says told the British Telegraph.
Maybe I went too far, so I’m sorry about that, but I only had good intentions.
In his subsequent press conference after the game, Kyrgios was told by a reporter: You might find this interesting, but since she said she had two drinks and she was really rooting for you from the start. What do you think of that?
Kyrgios hit back: That doesn’t make it OK to start talking to Nick Kyrgios, who is playing a Wimbledon final, right in the middle of the matter. Why are you trying to make up for that?”
Kyrgios appeared in his first grand slam final and took the first set against Djokovic, before finally succumbing to the 21-time great champion in four sets.
|
