“We missed him very much at last year’s World Cup. There is no one close to him’: Shastri | Cricket

India has so far ticked all the boxes en route to the 2022 Asian Cup tournament and the approaching T20 World Cup in October, including the one that worried them most during the latest World Cup edition in the UAE. And ahead of Team India’s departure to the UAE for the Asian Cup, former India head coach Ravi Shastri touted the 28-year-old Indian star as one of the key cogs in the wheel for the balance he brought to the line-up. gives.

Speaking to Star Sports on Tuesday, Shastri praised Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and explained how important he is to the Indian playing XI. He admitted that if Hardik is dropped from the Indian side, the whole team will fall apart in terms of balance.

“He (Pandya) is one of the most important cogs in the wheel as far as India is concerned,” Shastri said. You take him out of the squad and the balance disappears. He is that important. You don’t know whether to play an extra batsman or an extra bowler.

Hardik was part of the Indian squad in the T20 World Cup last year, but only played as a batter, which upset their balance and deprived them of an additional bowling option. It became one of the main reasons behind India’s forgettable campaign in the UAE last October, which saw the team exit a group stage.

We really missed him in the (T20) World Cup last year when he couldn’t bowl. It makes a huge difference. There is no one close to him when it comes to the quality he possesses on that number. I think he is an extremely important player and should be watched very closely. With the number of matches coming up, he’s the last person you want to play in all those matches, Shastri added.