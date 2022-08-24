College Football: Preseason Bowl Projections for Utah, BYU, Utah State





Is it ever too early to talk about football after the season? no. That’s the case as college football gears up for its first weekend of games in just a handful of days. On Monday both ESPN and Action Network revealed their bowl projections for the 2022 season, after CBS Sports did earlier this month. Then, Tuesday, 247 Sports followed with its projections. This is where these media outlets are now seeing the three Utah FBS schools go into the postseason, before any games are played. What are the preseason bowl projections for Utah football in 2022? The Utes, ranked number 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll and number 8 in the coaches poll, are seen as a possible contender for the College Football Playoff this season. But for now, Utah’s bowl projections are coming to a consensus elsewhere on a return to the Rose Bowl for the Utes. ESPN, Kyle Bonagura: Rose Bowl, Utah vs. Michigan.

ESPN, Mark Schlabach: Rose Bowl, Utah vs. Michigan.

Action Network, Brett McMurphy: Rose Bowl, Utah vs. Michigan.

CBS Sports, Jerry Palm: Rose Bowl, Utah vs. Michigan.

247 Sports, Brad Crawford: Rose Bowl, Utah vs. Michigan. Both Bonugura and Schlabach said they were considering the Utes for the last spot in the College Football Playoff, but gave Clemson an early lead. Utah and Oklahoma got a lot of attention for the last spot, but ultimately Dabo Swinney’s track record over the past decade was the justification for placing the Tigers, Bonagura wrote. What are the preseason bowl projections for BYU football in 2022? The Cougars are entering their final year of independence before moving to the Big 12 in 2023. An intriguing matchup would be Schlabach’s prediction for the Cougars to play Coastal Carolina in the LendingTree Bowl. That’s a rematch from 2020, when the Chanticleers inflicted the only defeat on BYU during the COVID-19-hit season. Crawford’s projection is also interesting. The Cougars and Aztecs used to be rivals at the conference, and a Christmas Eve bowling match between two schools with some history could be good for the ratings. ESPN, Kyle Bonagura: New Mexico Bowl, BYU vs. Fresno State.

ESPN, Mark Schlabach: LendingTree Bowl, BYU vs. Coastal Carolina.

Action Network, Brett McMurphy: Birmingham Bowl, BYU vs. South Carolina.

CBS Sports, Jerry Palm: Frisco Bowl, BYU vs. San Jose State.

247 Sports, Brad Crawford: Hawaii Bowl, BYU vs. San Diego State. What are the preseason predictions for Utah state soccer in 2022? The Aggies are coming off winning their first Mountain West Conference championship, even though the state of Utah is not in any of the major top 25 preseason polls. Last year, the Aggies defeated Oregon State in the LA Bowl, their first postseason win over a Power Five program. Right now, most postseason forecasters in the state of Utah have at least a group of five. ESPN, Kyle Bonagura: First Responder Bowl, Utah State vs. Tulane.

ESPN, Mark Schlabach: Hawaii Bowl, Utah State vs. western Kentucky.

Action Network, Brett McMurphy: Idaho Potato Bowl, Utah State vs. Miami, Ohio.

CBS Sports, Jerry Palm: Idaho Potato Bowl, Utah State vs. Central Michigan.

247 Sports, Brad Crawford: New Mexico Bowl, Utah State vs. UTSA.

