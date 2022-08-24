Top US tennis players to participate in new team event in San Antonio





Ten top American tennis players will travel to San Antonio in November for a new team competition, San Antonio Sports announced on Tuesday. the inaugural All American Cup will be held at the Freeman Coliseum November 11-13 and features professionals competing in both singles and doubles as a team. Bob and Mike Bryan, the famous doubles players better known as the Bryan brothers, will lead the five-player teams. We really took the opportunity to be captains and lead these great American young talents, said Mike Bryan. The guys who signed up to play this year, you will see them touring for 10 to 15 years and winning some of the biggest tournaments in the world. Identical twins, the Bryan brothers have won more matches and Grand Slam titles than any other duo in the history of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), the top men’s tennis tour. The brothers retired in 2020. The format of the All American Cup is similar to the Laver Cup, a team competition that pits European stars such as Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal against a series of top players from around the world. This is a format that puts Americans in the same light, said Bob Bryan. Were really the strongest country now. we have 13 [Americans in the ATP’s] top 100…on the men’s side, which is unbelievable. Bob Bryan will coach the USA East team, which includes former top 10 ATP star John Isner, Frances Tiafoe, Jack Sock, Denis Kudla and JJ Wolf. Double legends Bob, left, and Mike Bryan will lead two competing teams in the three-day event. Credit: Courtesy / noisy trumpet digital and public relations That team will face Mike Bryan’s USA West team, which consists of top-ranked American, Taylor Fritz, along with Marcos Giron, Jenson Brooksby, Mackenzie McDonald and Steve Johnson. As part of the event, teams organize a youth clinic on November 10 with I play! students from local school districts, including the independent school districts of San Antonio, Northside, Judson, Southwest, Edgewood, and Harlandale. We took our after-school athletes to an event like this to show them what professional tennis looks like and to learn some tennis skills on the court, and really, to see that they get opportunities through sports, said Jenny Carnes, senior vice president and chief operating officer of San Antonio Sports. Bob and Mike Bryan, who first picked up rackets at age 3 and started playing tennis at age 6, said it’s part of their bigger purpose to inspire kids. I think when you have a lineup and format like this, it’s pretty easy to show fans and kids how exciting tennis is, Mike Bryan said. The inaugural event will take place in San Antonio and be held every other year in Austin. According to San Antonio Sports, the All American Cup will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel. Tickets go on sale to the public on September 3rd at 9am and can be purchased online directly or through Ticketmaster. Individual session ticket prices start at $45.

