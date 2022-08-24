Eventoff Appointed Head of Loyolas Men’s and Women’s Tennis Coach





Courtesy of Loyola Athletic Communications BALTIMORE Josh Eventoff, a well-known teacher, coach and tennis director in the Baltimore area, has been named chief tennis coach for men and women at Loyola University Maryland, Donna M. Woodruff the Greyhounds’ assistant vice president and director of athletics announced today. “I am delighted to welcome Josh Eventoff to the Loyola family as the head coach of our men’s and women’s tennis teams,” said Woodruff. “During an extensive search process, it was clear that Josh’s experience, knowledge and passion would be a perfect fit for our future programs. Under his leadership, I am confident that the men and women in our program will achieve great success, both on and out of court.” In recent years, Eventoff was the tennis director at Hunt Valley Country Club and the associate head coach at the nearby Gilman School, and previously coached at Coppin State and Stevenson while working at other clubs and tennis centers in the area. “I am inspired by the Loyola University Maryland community, especially those who have trusted me to mentor the talented and intelligent members of the Loyola men’s and women’s tennis teams,” Eventoff said. “I strive to promote and support the virtues and values ​​of this prestigious university, while growing and empowering student-athletes. Together we will achieve championships on and off the track.” The Baltimore native and a graduate of the University of Maryland has been in Hunt Valley since 2016, where he has managed all facets of the club’s tennis programs, including camps, clinics, tournaments and classes. During that same period, Eventoff was also the associate head coach at Gilman School as part of a Greyhounds program that has won eight consecutive Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) titles. Prior to 2016, he owned and operated Evenspin Tennis & Fitness, was a tennis director at Country Club of York, general manager and director of tennis at Severn Valley Tennis & Fitness Club and chief professional at Woodholme Country Club. Eventhoff was a part of local collegiate tennis as the head coach at Coppin State from 2003-05, where he helped the Eagles to their highest finish in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) at the time. He was also the head coach at Villa Julie College (now Stevenson University) from 1997-99. He is a certified CrossFit trainer and has multiple certifications as a tennis and fitness coach. Eventoff had a distinguished collegiate playing career at both Towson University and the University of Maryland. He began his career with the Tigers, winning No. 1 singles and doubles titles with the East Coast Conference and ECAC. He later transferred to Maryland for his final two seasons, where he was an All-ACC player for the Terrapins ranked No. 1 and 2 in singles and doubles. Part-time on the ATP Tour, Eventoff was Baltimore City singles and doubles champion, Mid-Atlantic Clay Court champion, Maryland State’s 45+ singles champion on court, clay and platform , and he was a national quarterfinalist at the USTA 45+ Grass Court Championships. He graduated from Maryland with a bachelor of arts in arts and humanities, and later earned a digital design certificate from the Maryland Institute College of Art. Eventoff and his wife Nicole live in Baltimore and have two daughters, Mia and Lola.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patriotleague.org/news/2022/8/23/eventoff-named-loyolas-head-mens-womens-tennis-coach.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos