US Open Players Bring Spice To Taste of Tennis – NBC New York

Food is a universal language.

That’s what the masterminds behind Citi Taste of Tennis realized when they created the first culinary and tennis event in 1999, pairing leading chefs in the restaurant industry with the best tennis players in the world.

Judi and Penny Lerner, the mother-daughter duo behind AYS Sports Marketing organizing the experience were familiar with the fact that tennis players are constantly training for competition and rarely show the human side of tennis. They also knew all about the elaborate cuisine the Big Apple had to offer as frequent visitors and original East Coasters growing up in Philadelphia.

“That’s when the magic happened,” Penny said.

“When we were developing the brand and the experience, it was very natural – not forced at all, she added. “The event allows players to experience something different outside of the tennis court.

Citi Taste of Tennis has become extremely popular among the players as it has hosted some of the world’s best chefs, including Iron Chef Morimoto, who taught US Open participants how to roll up sushi the week before they hit the court. going up in Flushing Meadow. Tennis players from all over the world have also come to Manhattan to enjoy watching Emeril Lagasse prepare his world-famous pasta.

Tennis player Andy Roddick and executive chef Emeril Lagasse attend the 5th Annual “Evian Taste of Tennis” on August 26, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

“Culinary is a global landscape, not just a regional one, Penny said. “The premise here is that no matter what you cook, the kitchen in your restaurant, someone from tennis comes from there.”

Held in five different cities, the Citi Taste of Tennis kicks off a handful of professional tennis tournaments, including Indian Wells, California, Miami, London, Washington DC and New York.

The New York Event has a certain prestige as one of the world’s most dynamic culinary capitals and the first city to host cultural mixing. It has attracted some of the best players in the game such as Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, John McEnroe, Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios and many more.

One of the best parts of the experience is that players interact with the celebrity chefs, the Lerners recall.

“We have the players put on an apron and teach them to roll up sushi, for example,” says Penny. “In the past, we’ve pitted Serena and Venus against each other in a cooking competition where their sister, Aisha, was the judge.”

American tennis player Serena Williams and French chef Cedric Tovar attend the Citi Taste Of Tennis gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on August 23, 2018. (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP)

Kyrgios will be back on Thursday evening. He introduces Beyond Meat. Naomi Osaka is also a headliner at the 2022 event in Manhattan. She will present for Daring Foods, a plant-based chicken company.

The two tennis stars compete in a cooking competition led by a lineup of celebrities and local chefs, including chef Emma Bengtsson, who holds two Michelin stars at the New York City restaurant. aquavit.

What have athletes made in the past at Citi Taste of Tennis?

The fun part of the experience is that players can dress in aprons and sit behind the counter to prepare delicious dishes with the famous chefs.

Earlier this year, chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo of Italian restaurant Jon & Vinnys in Indian Wells, California, made their famous Spicy fusilli, vodka, basil and Parmesan cheese with Kyrgios.

Chef David Shim of COTE, a popular Korean steakhouse in South Florida, created A5 Japanese ribeye with the world’s No. 9 Garbine Muguruza at the 2022 Taste of Tennis in Miami.

Garbie Muguruza cooks during The Taste Of Tennis Masterclass with St Giles Hotels at The Tuscany, A St Giles Signature Hotel on August 24, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Donald Bowers/Getty Images for St Giles Hotels)

In Washington DC, chef Jassi Bindra of Amrina the Woodlands, an upscale Indian restaurant, made Yellowfin Tuna Bhel with world number 11 Andrey Rublev earlier this month.

AYS Sports Marketing creative initiatives

Judi and Penny jump-started AYS in 1995 to provide consulting services and marketing solutions to help their clients maximize their marketing initiatives.

The women-run agency has been ramped up by representing driven individuals and brands around the world. One of their many notable initiatives is partnering with ATP No. 2 Alexander Zverev’s management team on its North American marketing partnerships.

AYS is also proud to represent transgender swimmers Lia Thomas and Schuyler Bailar to generate “understanding and acceptance”.

We wanted to represent the underrepresented, Penny said. “We’ve had a lot of incredible stories that weren’t told and we wanted to be a part of telling their stories.

She added: We are all human. We’re all here to be together and we all deserve a chance, that’s what AYS is all about.

Whether it’s the atmosphere of togetherness that the Citi Taste of Tennis creates or the intensity of flavors mixed at the many cooking stations, New York has a lot to offer.