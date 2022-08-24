Michael F. Florio’s 2022 Fantasy Football: Design Strategy





When it comes to a tight end, if I miss Pitts, I tend to wait until we get close to the double-digit rounds to take one. My favorite target in that range is Cole Kmet, but others I like are Irv Smith and Albert Okwuegbunam. If you can grab two, you should, just to increase your chances of finding a breakout tight end. If you only grab one, backup tight ends I like in the later rounds are Gerald Everett, Evan Engram and David Njoku. However, if you don’t want to wait that long for tight ends, Dalton Schultz and Zach Ertz are two names to target in the middle rounds. The one thing you should always prioritize in your drafts is the top end (so players like Drake London and Kadarius Toney). That’s never more true than getting into the double-digit rounds when you’re filling up your bank. Swing for the fences in those rounds! Often the players you drop for those early season waiver wire pickups are the ones you drafted in the later rounds. So, if there’s already a good chance that a player will be knocked out, why not at least use that spot to see if you can hit a home run. Those safe floor players are also harder to drop, because they do just enough to hold. Which means you could be missing out on a great waiver wire pickup to hold onto a player you ideally don’t want to start with anyway. Those spots are best for trying to find a gem that can change the landscape of your teams. You may be tempted to take one of the top ranked kickers or defenses, but don’t. You have to wait until the last two rounds to tackle those positions. There’s a lot of randomness in kickers, so I tend to get one that sticks to a good attack. Defenses that you can stream from week to week trying to find tough offenses to target. That means you can build a defense based solely on week 1 matchups. Some targets are Eagles (vs DET), 49ers (vs CHI), Colts (vs HOU), Ravens (vs NYJ), Commanders (vs JAX) ), Titans (vs NYG), Broncos (vs SEA), Bengals (vs PIT ), and Browns (vs CAR). The last design advice I’d like to give is that with more changes and unknowns than ever before, it might be a good idea to avoid as many unknowns as possible. So, if you are arguing between two players and one is on a new team or has a new play-caller or QB, and the other is in the same situation as last year, it can be beneficial to use the proven deal with the situation.

