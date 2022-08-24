Sports
Indiana state soccer players die in car accident, community mourns
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. Curt Mallory knew the knock on his door at 4 a.m. Sunday couldn’t be a good thing. His fears were confirmed when he saw Indiana state athletic director Sherard Clinkscales stands outside.
“I’d much rather see a burglar than Sherard Clinkscales outside my door at 4 a.m.,” Mallory said at a news conference in the state of Indiana Monday night. “When I saw Sherard, I immediately knew it was either my son from my immediate family or someone from our Sycamore family.”
Clinkscales told Mallory, who has been the Indiana State football coach since 2017, the news. Two of his players, freshmen Caleb VanHooser and Christian Eubanks, were killed in a single-vehicle accident about 10:30 a.m. local time about 10 miles from campus. Two others, Omarion Dixon and John Moore, were in serious condition at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis Monday afternoon.
Mallory called a team meeting at 8 o’clock. He told the team captains. He told his son James, a player on the team who lives with some of his teammates. The word spread quickly. Just like the devastation and the sadness.
STAY INFORMED: Subscribe to our Sports Newsletter now!
Mallory has been a soccer coach for three decades. Nothing compares to the pain of losing a player.
“The feelings were unimaginable,” he said.
VanHooser was from Liberty Township, Ohio. Eubanks was a freshman from Warren Township, Illinois. They both had so much life ahead of them. They’re gone too soon.
“These were two young men that we thought would come here with the right expectations, and represent not just their family, but their family here in Indiana State in a first-class manner,” said Mallory. “They would graduate with a 3.0 (GPA) or higher and they would help us win the first-ever Missouri Valley championship. Those are the expectations we have for every young man who comes to the state of Indiana.”
Sunday evening there was a vigil on campus, where members of the community mourned. A women’s football match was scheduled for Sunday afternoon, but it was postponed.
Right now, the Sycamores community needs each other.
“Tragedy teaches you a lot about people,” Mallory said. “We are very humbled and honored for the outpouring of love and support that we have received here within our football program during this time. We have heard from so many people across the country and the response has been truly overwhelming. We had a meeting last night at Memorial Stadium where we saw the love within this community from our students, our coaches and our staff, it certainly shows what a wonderful family we have here in Indiana State.”
Mallory kept coming back to that word family. It’s what he clings to. It’s what his coaches and players cling to. It’s what the Indiana community clings to. And it keeps appearing.
Clinkscales was stopped in public on Sunday afternoon by multiple community members. Some spoke comforting words. One offered to pray with him, an offer he gladly accepted.
“That’s typical of the people here in this community,” he said. “I am so grateful for that. I know the coaches and all our student athletes, we are going to get stronger from this.”
The strength comes after the pain. But soon there will be football. The team had the opportunity to lift weights on Monday. On Tuesday, they begin preparing for the team’s season opener against North Alabama on September 1.
“Well, take one step before another and move forward together, then we’ll be back on the football field tomorrow,” Mallory said.
Maybe it’s a distraction. Maybe it offers a purpose. When Indiana State takes the field in 10 days, it will do so for their brothers, those who are no longer with them, those who have a long road to recovery ahead of them, and those who are putting on pads next to them.
They will do it together. They will do it with and for their grieving community.
“There’s bound to be parts missing,” Mallory said. “But this is a great time for us to come together as one Sycamore family.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaaf/2022/08/23/indiana-state-football-players-die-in-car-crash-community-mourns/7870616001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]