Indiana state soccer players die in car accident, community mourns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. Curt Mallory knew the knock on his door at 4 a.m. Sunday couldn’t be a good thing. His fears were confirmed when he saw Indiana state athletic director Sherard Clinkscales stands outside.

“I’d much rather see a burglar than Sherard Clinkscales outside my door at 4 a.m.,” Mallory said at a news conference in the state of Indiana Monday night. “When I saw Sherard, I immediately knew it was either my son from my immediate family or someone from our Sycamore family.”

Clinkscales told Mallory, who has been the Indiana State football coach since 2017, the news. Two of his players, freshmen Caleb VanHooser and Christian Eubanks, were killed in a single-vehicle accident about 10:30 a.m. local time about 10 miles from campus. Two others, Omarion Dixon and John Moore, were in serious condition at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis Monday afternoon.

Mallory called a team meeting at 8 o’clock. He told the team captains. He told his son James, a player on the team who lives with some of his teammates. The word spread quickly. Just like the devastation and the sadness.

Mallory has been a soccer coach for three decades. Nothing compares to the pain of losing a player.

“The feelings were unimaginable,” he said.

VanHooser was from Liberty Township, Ohio. Eubanks was a freshman from Warren Township, Illinois. They both had so much life ahead of them. They’re gone too soon.

“These were two young men that we thought would come here with the right expectations, and represent not just their family, but their family here in Indiana State in a first-class manner,” said Mallory. “They would graduate with a 3.0 (GPA) or higher and they would help us win the first-ever Missouri Valley championship. Those are the expectations we have for every young man who comes to the state of Indiana.”

Sunday evening there was a vigil on campus, where members of the community mourned. A women’s football match was scheduled for Sunday afternoon, but it was postponed.

Right now, the Sycamores community needs each other.

“Tragedy teaches you a lot about people,” Mallory said. “We are very humbled and honored for the outpouring of love and support that we have received here within our football program during this time. We have heard from so many people across the country and the response has been truly overwhelming. We had a meeting last night at Memorial Stadium where we saw the love within this community from our students, our coaches and our staff, it certainly shows what a wonderful family we have here in Indiana State.”

Mallory kept coming back to that word family. It’s what he clings to. It’s what his coaches and players cling to. It’s what the Indiana community clings to. And it keeps appearing.

Clinkscales was stopped in public on Sunday afternoon by multiple community members. Some spoke comforting words. One offered to pray with him, an offer he gladly accepted.

“That’s typical of the people here in this community,” he said. “I am so grateful for that. I know the coaches and all our student athletes, we are going to get stronger from this.”

The strength comes after the pain. But soon there will be football. The team had the opportunity to lift weights on Monday. On Tuesday, they begin preparing for the team’s season opener against North Alabama on September 1.

“Well, take one step before another and move forward together, then we’ll be back on the football field tomorrow,” Mallory said.

Maybe it’s a distraction. Maybe it offers a purpose. When Indiana State takes the field in 10 days, it will do so for their brothers, those who are no longer with them, those who have a long road to recovery ahead of them, and those who are putting on pads next to them.

They will do it together. They will do it with and for their grieving community.

“There’s bound to be parts missing,” Mallory said. “But this is a great time for us to come together as one Sycamore family.”