Designed by AI, this tennis racket is a modern twist on the classic design





Hìtëkw is a modern take on the ordinary tennis racket design New Jersey-based design studio All Design Lab puts a modern spin on the classic tennis racket design with its ‘Hìtëkw’. The aim of this concept was to develop lighter and stronger equipment while optimizing performance. To start this project, the design team decided to go far from the traditional designs. To realize this ambition, they have AI in the first design step, by matching text-to-image generative systems like DALL·E with words to represent tennis rackets in a different way, spewing out new visions and design proposals. ‘From the start of the project, we wanted to explore new possibilities. We wanted to create something exciting to tell a new story within this sport,’ according to the designers. “The recent emergence of AI programs like DALL E and Midjourney has made us reconsider how we would start the project.’ all images by All Design Lab can AI improve the design process? After multiple AI prompts, the designers realized that most of the results were quite similar to the traditional racket silhouette.“What we learned from this was that while these programs are extremely powerful, they’re only as powerful as the source material they’re supposed to sample. And with tennis rackets, the shape doesn’t change that much from the start.’ However, this process led them to a reinterpretation of the common body of the equipment that would meet the needs of players, improve the visual language of their equipment and improve the performance of their racket. All Design Lab creates lighter and more resistant shapes After many iterations and attempts of the AI-generated proposals as a first step, the designers moved to 3D iterations to end up with an organic design. As they said, a racket similar to Hìtëkw in practice and physical testing in practice could introduce a new level of performance for players. The main element of this potential was the absence of material. Hence, the resulting tool stands for its branch-like appearance, which definitely makes the whole tool lighter. Based on the Y-shaped frame seen on most rackets, the organic strain can offer the user many different design options. The project’s name is in response to the upcoming US Open Tennis Championships. As a tribute to the tournament, they wanted to give a name derived from the Native Americans and their language. So, explicitly targeting the Lenape people, who were native to NYC, they gave the name ‘Hìtëkw’, the Lenape people’s word for ‘tree’ – echoing the design’s resemblance to the roots and branches of a tree. ‘With this concept we hope to start the conversation, both in criticism and in support of the design. Specifically, we want to illustrate a potential in sport that has yet to be realised. As designers, one of our specialties is creating visions of a future. For Hìtëkw, we wanted to create that around an important tennis object in hopes of connecting with the companies responsible for making rackets and with the design community. To drive design development and advancement in the sport we’re going to love.”

