Rafa? Serena? Roger? Tenniss Goat Debate Is An Insult To History | Tennis

this September marks the 20th anniversary of Pete Samprass’ 14th and final grand slam win, as he defeated longtime foe Andre Agassi to claim his fifth US Open title. It was also the last game Sampras ever played on tour, making his win in New York a glorious conclusion to a glittering career. At the time, it seemed that Samprass’ extraordinary career stats, namely his then-record number of men’s slams, would set the benchmark for generations to come.

But as the tennis world makes its annual descent into Gotham, it is noteworthy that not only has Sampras grand slam record been eclipsed but also shattered by a trio of players, the so-called Big Three of Rafael Nadal (22 major titles), Novak Djokovic (21) and Roger Federer (20). It’s almost incomprehensible that three players did this all in the same era.

But unless there is an 11-hour delay that allows Djokovic to enter Flushing Meadows unvaccinated, only Nadal will start the tournament next Monday (the 41-year-old Federer, who is still recovering from a knee injury, is expected to return to the tournament). action in the coming months). Regardless of their stance on Djokovic’s vaccination status, it’s a shame that fans are being deprived of the possibility of another NadalDjokovic matchup (their rivalry is the most prolific men’s rivalry in the Open era: they’ve played each other 59 times, with Djokovic at the top). edge of the series 30 -29). After all, while these three competitors may seem immortal, the monster of time is going to swallow their careers sooner rather than later.

All eyes will no doubt be on Nadal during the fortnight, although he also makes it into the final of the year after having played just one game since he withdrew from Wimbledon with a stomach injury. And the main focus will be whether Nadal can capture his 23rd major and move forward in the Greatest of All Time (Goat) debate.

The Goat discussion, by the way, has become a distracting epidemic in tennis and all sports. It’s an exhausting, simplistic, and one-dimensional approach to judging greatness, and it’s also an affront to history and perspective. It’s hard to date when the Goat debates became an obsession among fans and sports journalists alike, but it achieved massive appeal with Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods. The rush to award the title Goat is a short-sighted, insecure and immature reflex of sportswriters and commentators who feel the need to declare that their own generation is undoubtedly the best.

To illustrate the impossibility of settling a Goat debate, using grand slam titles alone to define greatness is a relatively new phenomenon in the sport’s long and extremely complicated history. Until the 1960s, for example, the Davis Cup was considered equivalent to, if not more important, the four major championships. Nowadays, the Davis Cup hardly gets any attention in the media.

In addition, until 1968, professionals were barred from participating in slams. Consider the fact that Rod Laver missed five years in his prime. The Australian finished his stellar career with 11 major titles. How much more would he have claimed in those five years? You could name at least 10, given that he won the Grand Slam of the calendar year in both 1962 and 1969 (Laver is the last man to win all four majors in one year).

In addition, many of the top men from the early 1970s to the mid-1980s didn’t bother making the trip to the Australian Open. Incredibly, Bjorn Borg only played once in the tournament, as a 17-year-old. How many Australian titles could he have won during his short but storied career? The Swede racked up 11 majors by the time he was 25, without playing in Australia.

Finally, there is the issue of technology and fitness. Until the advent of larger rackets in the 1980s and when the poly strings (first used with great success by Gustavo Kuerten) came along, all players competed with rackets of essentially the same size, mainly made of one material wood. It is impossible to overestimate the impact of racket and string technology on the sport. What is most striking now compared to the game 30 or 40 years ago is the almost complete abolition of serve and volley in modern tennis.

In the not-too-distant past, there was a bevy of players serving and volleying, giving the tour a mix of styles. Currently, the pure serve and volleyer is a rarity. One need look no further than Roger Federer as an object lesson. Looking back at old clips of his matches in the very early stages of his career, it’s striking how many times Federer got behind his first serve. For his part, Nadal is actually an excellent and underrated volleyer, but his forays into the net are very selective. The decline and sometimes outright absence of the net play that takes center stage in a match is due in no small part to players’ ability to hit winners, seemingly at will, from behind the baseline. This was something that hadn’t been heard before the 90s. While few would argue that shooting shots, longer rallies and more competitive matches are more exciting in today’s game, it’s also true that it comes with a price: losing the beauty and art of volleying. Be that as it may, it is very difficult to compare generations when the game has changed so fundamentally.

If we were to bring it back to Sampras, with the faster Wimbledon grass of the past few decades, would Djokovic’s incredible return leg have survived against Pistol Pete or would Sampras have won his seven Wimbledon titles on the modern surface of SW19? This is not to say that Sampras or Djokovic is better than the others, just to draw attention to the futility of comparing players in different eras.

Of course, the Goat talk wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Serena Williams. Unless she shocks everyone and wins the US Open to claim her 24th slam, Williams will finish in second place in the major title list, trailing Margaret Court. You can easily say that she completely dominated her time. What makes it less convincing is that, aside from periods of competition with her sister Venus and Justine Henin, she never had a rival who could live with her long-term. And, just like the men’s game, women have used different styles and methods over the years. Comparisons between the modern women’s game and, say, the era of Billie Jean King or Martina Navratilova are just too hard to make.

It’s worth recalling that in late 2007, when he had his 12th slam just after age 26, Federer was already referred to as the Goat. And it was understandable why so many fluttered about him, as his beautiful playing style on all courts wiped out his foes with supernatural ease. But now here we are, and by the slam count Goat standard, Federer will likely be considered the third best of his generation.

Not that it should matter: great tennis players should be enjoyed rather than subjected to pointless comparisons.