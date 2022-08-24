Sports
Ben Stokes shares why he started to hate cricket and how IPL was responsible for it
Given the amount of cricket played today, players cannot spend enough time with their loved ones.
The situation is worse for the top players, who play all three formats along with leagues like T20 leagues like IPL. They have no free time in their agenda.
They spend most of their time traveling from one country to another, leaving little time for their friends and relatives.
Had the boys run through brick walls since 2015 pic.twitter.com/RwFuOiJity
Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) June 29, 2022
We are often blinded by their flashy lifestyles and never realize the sacrifices the best cricketers make to keep us all entertained.
Things have changed in recent years, with more and more players coming forward and talking about their mental health.
In addition to their physical fitness, cricketers have begun to prioritize their mental well-beingalso. From Glenn Maxwell to Ben Stokes, several top stars have retired from cricket in recent years due to their mental health.
Thanks for all the messages, proud day to me and my family. I love playing cricket for England, see you at Lords pic.twitter.com/AvgN4DDLah
Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 28, 2022
Thanks to their bold decisions, people are now talking more openly about mental healththan before. It’s a trend we should all encourage.
Last year, England all-rounder Ben Stokes took a six-month break from cricket to prioritize his mental well-being. He suffered from panic attacks after the death of his father almost two years ago from brain cancer.
Stokes was one of those cricketers who put cricket above everything else, including their own families. After the death of his father, his outlook on life completely changed, and during an interview with a leading English newspaper, he opened about the same.
Ready for the big pic.twitter.com/dQdtCgsRx5
Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) December 7, 2021
The England Test captain revealed that if there was one thing he would have done differently, he was close by when his father took his last breath.
The last time I saw Dad left New Zealand to go to the Indian Premier League which was dictated by cricket. He wanted me to go, he really loved that I played for Rajasthan Royals and the people there, Stokes told The Telegraphin an interview.
For you pic.twitter.com/Qx5C1heFZt
Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 26, 2020
Although his father loved to watch him play for the Rajasthan Royals, Stokes still started to hate the sport because he blamed the league for keeping it separate from his dying father.
But I hated cricket for it, I thought it was the reason I didn’t see my father before he died. I should have told you about it earlier, I was just thinking cricket, cricket, cricket. It’s not a regret, but I would do things differently, he added.
A proud week for me to lead my country and play my 100th ODI. The way this group of guys played after getting together on such short notice was incredible. The future bright!! pic.twitter.com/dI4FQiZmGV
Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) July 14, 2021
So I really had a thing for cricket when I took a break. I was really mad at the sport because it dictated when I could see my father.
That was the last time Stokes chose cricket over family. Since then, he has prioritized his mental health and his family. The 2019 World Cup winner recently announced his retirement from ODI cricketso he could spend some time with his family and also extend his T20I and testing career.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mensxp.com/sports/cricket/115297-ben-stokes-shares-how-ipl-made-him-hate-cricket-dad-death.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]