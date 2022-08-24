Ben Stokes shares why he started to hate cricket and how IPL was responsible for it

Given the amount of cricket played today, players cannot spend enough time with their loved ones.

The situation is worse for the top players, who play all three formats along with leagues like T20 leagues like IPL. They have no free time in their agenda.

They spend most of their time traveling from one country to another, leaving little time for their friends and relatives.

Had the boys run through brick walls since 2015 pic.twitter.com/RwFuOiJity Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) June 29, 2022

We are often blinded by their flashy lifestyles and never realize the sacrifices the best cricketers make to keep us all entertained.

Things have changed in recent years, with more and more players coming forward and talking about their mental health.

In addition to their physical fitness, cricketers have begun to prioritize their mental well-beingalso. From Glenn Maxwell to Ben Stokes, several top stars have retired from cricket in recent years due to their mental health.

Thanks for all the messages, proud day to me and my family. I love playing cricket for England, see you at Lords pic.twitter.com/AvgN4DDLah Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 28, 2022

Thanks to their bold decisions, people are now talking more openly about mental healththan before. It’s a trend we should all encourage.

Last year, England all-rounder Ben Stokes took a six-month break from cricket to prioritize his mental well-being. He suffered from panic attacks after the death of his father almost two years ago from brain cancer.

Stokes was one of those cricketers who put cricket above everything else, including their own families. After the death of his father, his outlook on life completely changed, and during an interview with a leading English newspaper, he opened about the same.

Ready for the big pic.twitter.com/dQdtCgsRx5 Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) December 7, 2021

The England Test captain revealed that if there was one thing he would have done differently, he was close by when his father took his last breath.

The last time I saw Dad left New Zealand to go to the Indian Premier League which was dictated by cricket. He wanted me to go, he really loved that I played for Rajasthan Royals and the people there, Stokes told The Telegraphin an interview.

Although his father loved to watch him play for the Rajasthan Royals, Stokes still started to hate the sport because he blamed the league for keeping it separate from his dying father.

But I hated cricket for it, I thought it was the reason I didn’t see my father before he died. I should have told you about it earlier, I was just thinking cricket, cricket, cricket. It’s not a regret, but I would do things differently, he added.

A proud week for me to lead my country and play my 100th ODI. The way this group of guys played after getting together on such short notice was incredible. The future bright!! pic.twitter.com/dI4FQiZmGV Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) July 14, 2021

So I really had a thing for cricket when I took a break. I was really mad at the sport because it dictated when I could see my father.

That was the last time Stokes chose cricket over family. Since then, he has prioritized his mental health and his family. The 2019 World Cup winner recently announced his retirement from ODI cricketso he could spend some time with his family and also extend his T20I and testing career.