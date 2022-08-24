University of Georgia Athletics

Many of the greatest players in Georgia’s men’s tennis history will return to the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in November for a special reunion event. The former Bulldogs, more than 50 alumni were selected in a recent draft and more have been added to the roster across four teams in the inaugural Georgia Men’s Tennis Alumni Team Tournament, to be held Nov. 12-13.

The doubles tournament will feature some recent former players, some all-time greats who are members of the ITA Hall of Fame, as well as multiple players who played as far back as the 1960s and everything in between. All former Bulldogs were invited back and have been coaches for a long time Manuel Diaz said he was happy with the response.

“We had a lot of guys who thought it would be a lot of fun getting together,” said Diaz, an All-American in the early 1970s and Georgia’s head coach since 1989. Back in the gyms and on the field. There will be a lot of fun.”

Many years ago, Diaz started a WhatsApp group chat for former players. That chat has reached nearly 100 members, he said. Between the players who participate in the tournament and those who just watch and cheer and probably chat a bit, about 90 letter winners come back for the event, Diaz said.

The bond between former Georgia players, whether they played for Dan Magill or Diaz, has always been strong. Every spring, a huge group of lettermen gather for a weekend in Athens, when the Bulldogs host a few games. Now, the boys will be here in the fall, bringing their rackets.

“I’m just proud of these guys. The sense of family and connection we still have speaks volumes,” Diaz said. “It’s unparalleled nationwide, to be honest.”

The four team captains are Allen Miller, Trey Carter, Bobby Mariencheck and Jay Laschinger. Miller and Carter were key contributors to the 1985 team that captured Georgia’s first NCAA team title, Carter helped the Bulldogs win it again in 1987, and Mariencheck and Laschinger earned All-American honors multiple times in the 1990s.

Among the players participating are the four players from Georgia who have been inducted into the ITA Men’s Collegiate Tennis Hall of Fame: Miller, Mikael Pernfors, Al Parker and Matias Boeker. Miller has drafted both Pernfors and Boeker, while Parker has been drafted by Carter. Diaz, whose teams have won four NCAA titles and is the most winning coach in SEC history, is also a true Hall of Famer and he hopes to join his former players on the field. In addition, his son Alex plays as well as Diaz’s younger brother Ricky.

Diaz’s associate head coach, Jamie Hunt who played on Georgia’s back-to-back NCAA title teams in 2007-2008 will also play as the head coach of women’s tennis Drake Bernstein .

The four team captains recently drafted Zoom and chose their squads. Rather than just choosing players, there were age-based categories that captains had to adhere to. For example, Miller’s team finished not only with Pernfors and Boeker, both two-time NCAA singles champions, but also with the first-ever All-American from Georgia (1971), Danny Birchmore.

Carter’s team consists of Parker and Bernstein, as well as Becky Birchmore Campen, Danny’s older sister, who played a few games for the Georgia men’s team in 1963. Georgia didn’t start a women’s team until 1974, so coach Magill brought her to the men’s team. She played doubles in three matches, with partner Anthony Arnold, and she played singles once. And yes, she won every game she played.

In 2015, Georgia hosted an event of the National Alumni Championships at the Magill. The event featured former Georgia players, who had three of the six teams in the field, along with former college players from Georgia Tech, LSU and Kansas. The National Alumni Championships are no longer taking place, but the idea of ​​hosting an all-Georgia team event came from that format.

Miller praised the work and vision of Laschinger and Mariencheck, along with former Magill assistant and diehard Georgia tennis fan Julie Osborn, for making the reunion event a reality.

“They’ve done all the hard work,” Miller said. “It’s an impressive group of people coming back. When you look at it, it’s unbelievable.”

Mariencheck said he is very excited to get back on track at Henry Feild Stadium, but there will be some work to be done first.

“I know a lot of guys on that list who play a lot more tennis than I do. After Labor Day, I’ll start my dedication to the training process,” he joked. “This summer has been tough. I’ve seen my kid play too much tennis and I have to get out and do it myself.”

Mariencheck and all the former Bulldogs have some time to sharpen their game before returning to Athens. And even if they don’t, no one will care. Tennis is a reason for this special Georgia family to come together and exchange stories and memories of their days in the red and black.