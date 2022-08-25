Tim Henman picks his US Open favorites and dark horses





Tim Henman has picked his favorites for the US Open men’s title – and he believes Rafael Nadal could be in the mix to win his third major of 2022.

With Novak Djokovic set to miss the New York tournament because he will not be allowed to enter the country over his refusal to take a Covid-19 vaccine, former UK No. 1 Henman believes defending US Open champion Daniil Medvedev is the favorite is for his title at Flushing Meadows.

Still, Henman suggests Nadal is a player to watch as he fights back from injury and nears a return to the top of the ATP rankings.

“In terms of the favourites, I would say Medvedev,” Henman told tennis365 at a Play Your Way To Wimbledon event.

“He’s the defending champion and the way he played on hard courts I would make the favourite.

“There is a whole crowd of people knocking on the door. Nadal could win his third Slam of the year.

“You can never write Rafa off. Maybe we did last year when he was struggling with an injury, but look what he did at the Australian Open in his comeback event and then he won the French Open again.

“It will take a huge effort, but Nadal certainly has a chance to fight for another title, especially now that Djokovic is not playing.

“I would also look forward to (Carlos) Alcaraz and (Jannik) Sinner who played great tennis. Capser Ruud also continues to impress me in all areas. There is a lot to choose from on the men’s side.”

Henman told tennis365 prior to Wimbledon that Nick Kyrgios could be someone to watch at the All England Club and that prediction proved correct as the maverick Aussie made it to the final.

Now Henman believes the confidence gained from that run could inspire Kyrgios to repeat his success in another major championship.

“He plays great,” Kyrgios’ Henman said. “With the success he had at Wimbledon, he gave a taste of the great time and it seems he really enjoyed it.

“It was fantastic to see him reinforce that success by winning the singles and doubles in Washington. He plays brilliantly. He’s a big draw for our sport and hopefully he can build.”

Henman admits he’s struggling to pick a winner in the women’s draw, but he believes the world’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek will be the player to beat if she banishes her recent insecure form.

“On the women’s side it’s hard to choose and that’s what makes it exciting,” he added. “You could say the men’s game was predictable with the dominance of the big three

“With the women, it will be interesting to see who can benefit from it. I’d still say Swiatek is the favorite if she can find her best form, but I’m looking forward to it.

“We all saw what happened to Emma Raducanu at the US Open last year and it showed that anything is possible. I don’t expect to see anything like this again, but who knows.

“Raducanu has a chance to do well again at the US Open and I hope she goes there and enjoy her moment as a champion. Go out with freedom, play as we know she can and anything is possible.”

“I think she has played very good tennis this year. There is no doubt about her ability and mental strength.

The only thing she needs time and we have to be patient is the physicality and understanding that Tour life is all about. There are masses to be excited about and it’s all about being patient.

