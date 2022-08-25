Source says he told police the names of 2 hockey players in a 2003 video of alleged assault

Warning: This story contains sexual details that may disturb readers

Halifax police now have the names of at least two members of the 2003 World Junior Hockey Team who may have appeared in a video of an alleged gang assault nearly 20 years ago, CBC News has learned.

A person who was shown a video of the alleged incident after it happened in 2003 said that in a recent interview with police, he reported the identities of two players he recognized in the video.

“[The video] It made me nauseous,” the source told CBC News. “I knew what I was watching was wrong.

“I recognized two of the players and both went on to have NHL careers.”

CBC News agreed to keep the identity of the person who saw the video confidential, saying it feared he could face negative consequences, both professionally and personally.

Police launched an investigation into the sexual assault allegations in July after TSN first learned of the alleged video during the height of the Hockey Canada scandal that has rocked the sporting world.

In recent months, major sponsors have cut ties with Hockey Canada, the federal government has frozen its funding and a parliamentary committee has launched public hearings on the organization’s handling of sexual assault claims.

Police in Canada are investigating three separate alleged gang assaults involving junior hockey players between 2003 and 2018. All three cases involve allegations that groups of players have humiliated a lonely drunken woman. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Police in London, Ont. and Quebec City reopened investigations last month in response to public outcry over the lack of charges.

Quebec City Police Reopen Investigation into Gatineau Olympiques Group Sexual Assault A case of alleged group assault involving four players in the 2014 Gatineau Olympiques is the latest example of a police force re-examining an investigation amid the ongoing Hockey Canada scandal. This review is now the third group of sexual assault allegations involving Canadian hockey players currently under police investigation.

The source said he told Halifax police that he recognized the 2003 World Junior player holding the camcorder at the beginning of the video because he held the camera to his face.

The source said the recording showed the player what he was about to show in a hotel room. The hockey player, the source said, looked into the lens and said, “This is going to be a roast lamb,” a slang term for sexual activity involving a group of men and a woman.

The source said he also identified a second player to the Halifax police who he saw on the video outside a room.

The video shows the two men entering a room where a woman, who appeared to be heavily intoxicated, was lying face up on a bed surrounded by five or six other naked players, the source said.

When one of those players broke into the woman, the others stood around the woman masturbating and appeared to be waiting their turn, the source said.

“Her head was just turned to the side and she wasn’t active,” the source said.

(TSN previously reported that the alleged incident took place on a pool table. However, the source told CBC News he remembers it taking place on a bed in a room.)

‘This is still eating me inside’

The source said the video was made in 2003 when the World Juniors were playing in Halifax. The star-studded team took home the silver medal that year, and several of its players made long careers in the NHL.

TSN first reported on the video in July and spoke to two other people who viewed it, including the owner of the camera. The owner lent the camera to members of the team and found the recording on it when it was returned, TSN said.

The camera owner showed it to at least two other people, TSN said.

The source CBC spoke to said he failed to report the video nearly 20 years ago because he was raised saying “shut up, you’re not saying anything.”

“All I knew for myself at the time was that it was wrong,” the source says. “I didn’t know things like this were reported to the police.”

The source said he’s not sure what happened to the recording that he said was about 90 seconds long or if it still exists. The source said he has been haunted by what he saw ever since.

“Every time the World Juniors came up, I got a hard stomach and thought about that girl,” he said.

“This is still eating me inside.”

Hockey Canada has paid 21 settlements for sexual misconduct since 1989 Hockey Canada officials revealed that since 1989, the organization has paid nearly $9 million in settlements to 21 people who claimed to have committed sexual misconduct.

The source said he spoke after seeing news of the alleged gang assault in 2018. He said he hopes the police investigation will help the victim “find some measure of healing.”

The source said he believes there may be other cases of hockey players that have not yet been reported.

“There’s a sense of bravado that ‘boys will be guys’ and guys can get away with doing things,” he said.

“There’s not a lot of responsibility for people in the sport. They can get away with things that others can’t. They have to be held accountable.”

Handful of players released statements about allegations

Since TSN first reported on the video in July, five of the 22 members of the 2003 Canadian World Junior team have responded to the allegations.

Former NHL players and 2003 World Junior members Jordin Tootoo, Nathan Paetsch, Carlo Colaiacovo and PAParenteau issued statements saying they were not involved in or had no knowledge of the alleged incident. Another former player, Scottie Upshall, called for an investigation.

Lise Gotell, a leading expert on sexual assault consent laws in Canada, said case law shows a trend for perpetrators to sometimes film sexual assault as a “trophy.”

Individuals’ memories of a video can be used as evidence to prosecute a case, she said. However, since the Criminal Code was amended in 1983, no corroborating evidence has been needed to prosecute allegations of sexual assault, she said.

“Convictions have only been entered on the basis of the complainant’s testimony,” said Gotell, a professor of agenda studies at the University of Alberta who specializes in the right to sexual assault.

Hockey organizations threaten to withhold funding from Hockey Canada While one provincial hockey federation supports Hockey Canadas response to the sexual assault controversy, others have threatened to withhold prizes because of the scandal.

But Gotell said police work is a male-dominated field with a fairly high level of “acceptance of rape myths” and “not a very sophisticated understanding of the law of consent,” which could lead to investigations being closed without charge.

Gotell said the mounting allegations against elite hockey players in Canada would suggest a disturbing pattern of behavior if proved true.

“If the allegations in these cases were true and what we’re seeing in these cases is some form of male bonding ritual that’s about the abuse of women, that’s extremely, extremely disturbing,” she said.

Police do not want to say whether victim has reported

Halifax police would not say whether a victim has come forward while the case is still under investigation.

“We encourage anyone with information to contact the police,” Halifax Police Const said. Bryan Peroni.

Hockey Canada said it learned of the alleged sexual assault in a group involving members of the 2002-2003 junior national team on July 21 and had alerted authorities.

“We immediately contacted the Halifax Regional Police Department, notified Sport Canada of the information shared with us and hired an outside investigator to investigate the alleged incident,” said Hockey spokesperson Jeremy Knight. Canada, in a media statement to CBC News.

The hockey organization said well-known defense firm Henein Hutchison, which it hired to investigate allegations of gang assault by members of the 2018 World Junior team in London, is not the same company it commissioned to investigate the 2003 allegations.

CBC News has asked the NHL whether it is investigating or taking action on the 2003 allegations. The league has not yet responded. The NHL launched an investigation into the 2018 impeachment led by Jared Maples, the league’s senior vice president of security, who was formerly the director of homeland security for the state of New Jersey.