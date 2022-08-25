NHL 23 Cover Stars Revealed: Trevor Zegras, Sarah Nurse

With the Electronic Arts hockey franchise now in its fourth decade of existence, NHL 23 will set two milestones for the series: the cover will feature Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks and Sarah Nurse of the Canadian women’s national team, marking the first time in EA Sports NHL history that a woman has appeared on the cover of a game. stands, and the first time two people have shared the stage.

EA has been putting some of the NHL’s youngest stars on the box for years, such as Auston Matthews (twice), PK Subban and Connor McDavid. Zegras, 21, is even earlier in his career than those players were when they became EA Sports NHL cover athletes. But he is already building an impressive resume after finishing second in the Calder Trophy (the NHL’s rookie of the year award) vote with 61 points, 23 goals and 38 assists in 75 games last season.

The 27-year-old nurse made her name on the world’s largest hockey podium at the Beijing Winter Olympics earlier this year. Nurse, who set Olympic records for most points (18) and most assists (13) in a women’s single hockey tournament, helped Team Canada capture a gold medal and avenge the squads’ loss to the Americans four years earlier. Nurse, who is biracial, also became the first black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in hockey.

Since the NHL is always looking for young, marketable stars and women’s professional hockey leagues trying to gain a foothold, Zegras and Nurse are wise choices for NHL 23s cover. Each of them in their own way represents a modern type of athlete who changes the face of hockey.

The buttoned-up, team-first hockey culture of yesteryear is slowly giving way to times when players feel comfortable sharing their personalities and their off-ice passions. Sure, you’ll still see a lot of boring athlete interviews full of clichés about getting pucks deep and returning to our game. But on social media, NHL teams are now posting photos of their stars arriving in their finery on game day, and The Athletic took the next logical step last season: creating power rankings of NHL style icons.

Nurse shares many photos in hockey outfit with her More than 53,000 followers on Instagrambut she also posts sponsored fashion photo shoots and pictures of her recently acquired Pomeranian, Romeo. I’m someone who, when I leave the rink, stays on the rink, said Nurse. And I like so many other things. I’m probably one of the most unconventional women’s hockey players you’ve ever met. I like hair and makeup and fashion and things like that.

In the hockey world, it’s the wrong way to draw attention to yourself, whether you’re on or off the ice. If you follow the sport at all, you’ve probably seen clips of incredible Zegras plays, such as scoring lacrosse-style goals against the Montreal Canadians and Arizona Coyotes (or fake the same move and instead) throw the puck over the net for a teammate to hit it in).

After months of grumble around the NHL Speaking about Zegras’ spectacular play, his teams’ general manager, Pat Verbeek, defended him in a media interview, saying: This is just another unreal set of skills and a creative way to score goals. However, Verbeek acknowledged that if anyone had done what Zegras did when he himself played in the league Verbeek played from 1982-2002, had scored more than 1,000 points, it would have been disapproved, and considered showing an opponent by hot -dogging.

Whenever I watched hockey, I always thought of other ways to get the puck where you want it, Zegras said of the origins of his style of play in an interview with EA that the publisher provided to the media. The way I’m wired is that if I see a play and I think I can make it, I’m going to try it.

Nurse counts herself among the growing legion of Zegras fans.

I think that’s why people resonate with [players like Zegras], is because they are brazenly themselves, they are real, and they are willing to express themselves, Nurse told Polygon. And I think that’s huge, and that’s crucial to our game.

The nurse generally talked about growing the sport of hockey, but she focused in particular on growing women’s hockey. Although she starred in Team Canada in Beijing, Nurse does not currently have a club of her own.

there were women’s hockey players growing up, but I never saw them, right?

Although there is a young professional league for women, Premier Hockey FederationFormerly known as the National Womens Hockey League, most of the top women, including Nurse, have joined the Professional Womens Hockey Players Association and wait for something else. The PWHPA is an organization working to create a sustainable women’s hockey league in North America that will pay players as the professionals they are; one of the groups’ main points of contention with the PHF is that it believes the existing league does not support players enough to allow them to be pro athletes year round.

It is clear that nurses on the cover of NHL 23 will not automatically create a new competition. But things like this can make a difference in raising awareness and building a foundation of support that will pay off later.

Visibility is one of the most important things when it comes to representation, said Nurse. Because I know there were hockey players for me personally when I was growing up, but I never saw them, right? They were not visible. And so what EA is really doing here is really putting women on a platform and saying that women have value in our game. Which I think is very important, not only for little girls to recognize their worth, but also for little boys to see women in positions of power and women in sports, and make it normal.