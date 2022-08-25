Ten Wildcats on Reeses Senior Bowl Watch List – UK Athletics

Kentucky placed 10 players on the watch list for the Reeses Senior Bowl, it was announced Wednesday.

The Wildcats represented include: tight end Brenden Bates, offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey, inside linebacker Jacquez Jones, quarterback Will Levis, offensive lineman Tashawn Manning, wide receiver Tayvion Robinson, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., inside linebacker DeAndre Square, tight end Keaton Upshaw and outside linebacker Jordan Wright.

the 74e annual game is scheduled for February 4, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama. Game time is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET on the NFL network.

The Reeses Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game as it serves as the first step of the NFL Draft process annually. The Reeses Senior Bowl showcased 40 percent of the entire 2022 NFL draft class, including 45 of the top 100 players.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Bates has played in 34 career games and will return to the tight end room after a junior season breakthrough in 2021. He earned his first career start last season, playing in all 13 games and starting six. In his first career start, he scored his first touchdown after bringing in a four-meter catch in the season opener against ULM. The 6-5, 265-pound tight end also had season-high two receptions at No. 1 Georgia and against border rival Tennessee.

Horsey, a native of Sanford, Florida, has manned the left guard for two seasons and is now the Wildcats’ most experienced lineman with 25 career games and 21 career starts. An interesting note about Horsey – he had open heart surgery in April 2018, prior to his first year in the UK. Because of his perseverance to return to play, he won the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award 2020. His heart health experience led him to volunteer with the local Lexingtons chapter of the American Heart Association, earning an award in 2021. spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and the SEC Community Service Team.

Horsey graduated with a degree in communications on December 17, 2021 and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in social work.

Jones came to the UK from Ole Miss for the 2021 campaign and led the team with a total of 86 tackles. He had 3.5 tackles for loss, a game-sealing pass break-up vs. Florida, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

Manning, who has played with the Auburn Tigers for the past five seasons, adds a ton of experience to the Big Blue Wall. The Apopka, Florida native is a 6-4, 330-pound offensive lineman who has played in 30 games and made 14 starts in the Southeastern Conference. As a senior in 2021, Manning was rated the team’s best running blocker by Pro Football Focus, where he saw action in 12 of Auburn’s 13 games, including three starts against Mississippi State, South Carolina and Auburn. The year before, he started in all 11 Tigers games.

Manning graduated from Auburn in December 2020 with an interdisciplinary study focusing on business, leadership and sports coaching. He is currently pursuing a second degree in sports, fitness and recreation management.

Rodriguez, a product of McDonough, Georgia, is the SEC’s leading returning rusher. In 2021, he averaged 106.1 yards per game, placing him 12th nationally and second in the SEC. His 1,379 rushing yards ranks fifth on the UK’s single-season list and he became the 10th player in school history to rush to 1,000 yards in a season. It’s the 14th time a Wildcat has accomplished that feat. He had nine 100-yard rushing games last season, a school record. He also had 13 receptions for 61 yards and three touchdowns.

For his career, Rodriguez has 2,740 rushing yards (sixth on UK career list), 26 rushing TDs (tied for second on UK career list) and 15 100-yard games (third in school history).

Rodriguez graduated in May 2022 with a degree in community leadership and development. He is currently pursuing a second degree in communications.

Levis, of Madison, Connecticut, is entering his second year as a starter at quarterback. He had an impressive debut season for the Wildcats after the transfer from Penn State in 2021. In 13 games, he threw for 2,827 yards and 24 scores, while rushing for 376 net yards and nine touchdowns. His 24 TD passes were the most since Andre Woodson had 40 in 2007. He was a total of 3,203 yards of total offense, the seventh player in school history to reach 3,000 yards of total offense in a season.

Levis graduated in three years from Penn State’s Smeal College of Business in May 2021 with a degree in finance. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in finance from the UK’s Gatton School of Business and Economics.

Robinson comes to the Bluegrass after three seasons and 36 games at Virginia Tech. He collected 113 receptions for 1,555 yards and nine touchdowns (eight receiving, one point return TD) in his career as a Hokie.

Square (49 career games, 35 career starts) was the UK’s third-greatest tackler in 2021 with 80 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for losses and 3.0 sacks. He also had three quarterback rushes. Square took in the game-clinching interception in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl vs. Iowa.

Upshaw, another familiar face in the Kentuckys tight end space, will finally return to the field after missing action last season due to injury. A 6-foot-6, 246-pound product from Lima, Ohio, is back for his senior season in 2022, with 24 career games and six career starts under his belt. Last qualifying for the Wildcats, he played in all 11 games and made four starts in 2020, totaling 16 catches for 193 yards and three scores.

Upshaw graduated from Kentucky in May 2022 with a degree in community and leadership development. He is currently working on a second degree in health promotion.

On the other side of the ball, Wright, an outside linebacker from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, joins his teammates on the Reeses Senior Bowl Watch List. Like Manning, he brings a ton of experience to the team and chooses to return to Kentucky for his sixth season. Wright, a 6-5 super senior weighing 231 pounds, has played in 42 career games with 12 career starting assignments. In that time, he has combined for 106 tackles, including 15.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 7.5 sacks. He is also credited with 12 pass breakups, six quarterback rushes and four forced fumbles and fumble recovery overall in Kentucky. He returns to the OLB group after an impressive conclusion to his senior season, which features career-high 10 tackles in Kentuckys fourth-straight bowl winning against Iowa in the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl.

Wright received a degree in Community and Leadership Development in December 2021 and is currently pursuing a second degree in Kinesiology.

Kentucky opens the 2022 season on Saturday, September 3 against Miami University at Kroger Field. Game time is 7pm ET on the ESPN+/SEC Network +.

Visit UKFootballTix.comfor great deals on tickets and more information. Prefer to speak with an expert? Fans can work with a personal ticketing consultant to compare and purchase available seat locations by: request a call or by contacting the UK sales office at (800) 928-2287 (option 1).