Chris Lynn signs 11-game deal with Adelaide Strikers, Big Bash, latest updates





The Adelaide Strikers secured a major Big Bash coup with the signing of big batter Chris Lynn. Crucially, Lynn struck a deal with Cricket Australia to compete in both the Big Bash and the inaugural UAE T20 League, with the Queenslander signing up to play 11 of 14 Strikers matches this season. Watch South Africa’s Tour of England. Any ODI & T20 Live & On-Demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > It will be the first time the 32-year-old has played for another BBL franchise outside of the Brisbane Heat. Lynn is the only player in Big Bash history to have accumulated more than 3,000 runs in the competition, a figure of a whopping 180 sixes. The Australian star was thrilled at the prospect of performing in Adelaide all summer in what promises to be a special atmosphere. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> ‘It’s important to me to give something back’ | 00:55 MORE COVERAGE

Kiwi Weapon, Proteas Legend Head 12 Player Premium Class for BBL Draft Tim Paine ready for shock cricket return as secret comeback bid revealed David Warner finally ready for BBL return after shock Sydney Thunder deal I will do my best; I will come to Adelaide fit and strong and ready to score a ton of points and more importantly put on a show for the fans, who are the backbone of the Adelaide Strikers, Lynn said in an official statement. It’s always such a great atmosphere to walk into Adelaide Oval, and not only that, but when you walk across the bridge on match day, the atmosphere in the city is great. I know the fans will be in effect this summer. Strikers head coach Jason Gillespie was equally ecstatic to have secured Lynns services for the season. We all know the qualities Chris Lynn brings to the table. He is a proven match winner, an accomplished leader and a great character to have in the group, said Gillespie. His track record speaks for itself. We were very happy to have him and know that he can play an important role for us this summer.

