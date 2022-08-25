Dan Reeves and Mike Shanahan not selected to be finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023





ENGLEWOOD, Col. The Broncos’ two most legendary coaches will not pass for final consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. On Wednesday, the Hall of Fame announced that the Coach/Contributor Committee has selected former Chargers coach Don Coryell as the category’s lone finalist for the Class of 2023, when the full Selection Committee meets in early 2023. That means Broncos Ring of Fame head coaches Dan Reeves and Mike Shanahan, who were two of the 12 finalists for the honor, will have to wait at least another year for a chance to be honored in Canton, Ohio. Reeves, who passed away on January 1, 2022, helped usher in one of the most successful periods in franchise history after he was hired in 1981. In the next 12 seasons, the Broncos had losing records only twice and made the playoffs six times. Within five years, he became the organization’s most winning head coach. Paired with a franchise quarterback in John Elway, Reeves also took the Broncos to an unprecedented streak in the 1980s, when the team won three conference title games in four seasons. In that decade, only Hall of Fame coaches Bill Walsh and Joe Gibbs could match that success. “Dan was a winner,” Elway said in 2022 after Reeves passed away. “I owe a lot to him, he played an important role in my career and growth as a quarterback. We were able to win many football games together, go to three Super Bowls and compete at a high level every year. “With Dan, you knew you would be in every game. You always had a chance with him on your sidelines. As a head coach, Dan was tough but fair. I respected him for that. We may not have always seen eye to eye, but it Basically we won a lot of games together Looking back, what I appreciate about Dan is how he gradually brought me along to help me reach my potential. “When you look at everything Dan has done in this league with all the success, all the Super Bowls and all the wins, I don’t think there’s any doubt that he belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. What he’s been able to do Taking different teams to four Super Bowls and going to nine Super Bowls in general is incredible, which shows how far-reaching his impact has been in this league, not just as a coach, but what he did as a player.” Shanahan, who was hired by Reeves in 1984, would follow in his footsteps in coaching the Broncos from 1995. Like Reeves, Shanahan had elevated the Broncos’ reputation as a winning organization and led the team to new heights. Under Shanahan, the Broncos went to the Super Bowls in 1997 and 1998, winning consecutive championships in Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII. By the time his tenure ended in 2008, he had become Denver’s most winning coach of all time, with 146 overall wins (138 regular season and 8 postseason). “Mike Shanahan belongs in the Hall of Fame,” Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher said in 2020. “I said that when there are two people I had a hard time, the two hardest coaches that I had the hardest time preparing for, Bill Belichick and Mike Shanahan. “[Y]You could never predict what he was going to yell. He could open the game with four straight passes, four straight runs. Once, he opened the game with four straight screens. So you never knew what to do. It was the package of the week, it was the philosophy of the week. He made sure you stayed sharp when you tried to make a plan against him.” As a football spirit, Shanahan has also left his mark on the NFL, as his out-of-zone schedule has become an ever-expanding system within the league, from his son Kyle with the 49ers to Super Bowl LVI-winning head coach Sean McVay. “The fact that this man is not in the Hall of Fame is a mockery,” said former Broncos security guard Mark Schlereth said in 2021. “He’s got to go straight to the Hall of Fame. There’s a lot of teams that perform a variation of what Mike Shanahan made. And Mike Shanahan, really, he was the first.” The Hall of Fame selection committee will nominate two more Coach/Contributor finalists over the next two years, meaning Shanahan and Reeves will have another shot at the election soon.

