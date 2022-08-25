Rivard: Tennis Analysis – Tennis Canada

In terms of use, a tennis ball is no different from a baseball, golf ball, hockey puck, basketball or football, the round or the oval kind.

Athletes use them to score points, but also to beat their personal bests and, similarly, the salaries they bring in.

To get a pay raise, they can try to improve their stats.common benchmarks that have always existed, but significant advances over the past two decades have made sports data science a field in which many people want to graduate, especially league and team managers and athletes themselves.

Enter the wide world of sports analytics.

Data lets tennis players know which of their crosscourt forehand, slice backhand down the line or wide serve in the advertising field is their most effective weapon, who to beat because they don’t do well in long rallies, which shots they rely on most and who has trouble changing direction or getting off to a quick start.

Photo: Scoreandchange.com

Building a good database takes thousands of matches that are looked at by dedicated analysts.

Montrealer Sbastien Lavoie is one of them. He is an employee at Data-driven sports analytics (DDSA). Founded five years ago by Shane Liyanage, the Australian company’s slogan is: The numbers don’t lie.

I also found out first hand that Lavoie is a solid tennis player. So he knows what he’s talking about.

That said, numbers and statistics are his passion, and he was happy to shed some light on tennis analytics to explain their ins and outs and most importantly their benefits.

DDSA’s clients include Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus and Ons Jabeur from Tunisia, as well as promising Finn Emil Ruusuvuori and veterans Taro Daniel (Japan), Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spain) and Thomas Fabbiano (Italy). No doubt more players will join DDSA and the other companies that have rapidly emerged over the past 20 years.

I’ll take a little detour to look at the context in which many of us first learned about using advanced statistics in sports.

MONEYBALL

When a sports organization or league brags about their use of big data, most people think of the Oakland Ash, where it all started.

In 2002, former player and general manager Billy Beane applied a statistical analysis method known as sabermetrics that turned the draft rating system on its head in an effort to reduce the team’s payroll. In 2006, he managed to build the fifth-best team in Major League Baseball, while the Athletics remained in 24th place out of 30 teams in total pay.

Enormous.

The Revolution even inspired Michael Lewis’s book Moneyball: the art of winning an unfair gamewhich was later made into a film that earned 14 award nominations, including Academy Awards (but won none).

Either way, the trend caught on and tennis entered the fray around 2015.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Photo: Shane Liyanage

Shane Liyanage, who founded DDSA, is a data scientist and former high-level player in Australia. He took advantage of current technological opportunities to develop an efficient method that makes the most of the physical, mental and tactical aspects of the sport.

Sbastien Lavoie explains how tennis and analytics go hand in hand, as there are only two athletes in a relatively small area, with every square meter captured by cameras like Hawk-Eye. You get an exact reference in terms of the trajectory of the ball on each shot and a better understanding of its position on the field, whether at the start of the point, on serve or return, or at any other time in the game. playing field. rally. The information allows players to better understand themselves and to confirm or refute the trends noted by the coach.

The knowledge they provide makes data a great tool for preparing players for their opponents, such as knowing your rival tends to open games with a wide serve on the double side.

Although they don’t always admit it, most top players rely on data. For their own development and for optimal preparation at every stop on the tennis calendar. For our customers, the most important thing is to know which strategy to follow in their next match. If a client has played against the opponent in the past, we have the data. Otherwise, compile statistics from the opponent’s last ten matches to isolate trends that our client can then benefit from.

Even fans with the wildest imaginations have absolutely no idea how much data is collected to improve players’ games and spot the tiniest flaws of their rivals.

Here are three DDSA cards for Serena Williams. You will want to sit down for this as you may start to feel a little dizzy.

Photo: DDSA

Photo: DDSA

Photo: DDSA

Advanced statistics come from a variety of sources and are available through many companies. I asked Sbastien Lavoie what DDSA does to collect as much player data as possible. Do they buy it? They compile?

Option 2. We can get videos of many WTA and ATP matches through our distribution channels or national entities such as Tennis Australia. We quickly review matches involving a particular player using software we have developed. It’s not as accurate as Hawk-Eye, but it still allows us to identify clear trends once the images are compiled. We then classify each video and the statistics we extracted to build our own database. For example, we have over 500 Junior, US College and Challenger matches and over 2,000 WTA and ATP matches in our database. All in all, we should have almost 8,000 matches.

Sounds like a tough job.

Photo: DDSA / The tennis menu

It’s no surprise that some of the company’s customers are junior players from 8 to 10 years old (!) and college players. While the youngsters work on improving their game, the older ones look for opponent analyses.

You know how much money is involved at the university level. The stakes are already high, so what we need to deliver is twofold: you want to know how to improve an athlete’s performance and you want to know the weaknesses of their rivals. For example, over the past two years, players like Liam Draxl, Gabriel Diallo, Alexis Galarneau, Layne Sleeth, and Carson Branstine, who have thrived in the US, have had access to tools we couldn’t have imagined 15 years ago, Sbastien explained.

I ask him a simple question.

Take two players. They have a coach who analyzes strengths and weaknesses and advises on ways to improve without any technological input. Does the other player using analytics have an edge?

There are too many variables to give a percentage, be it 2%, 5% or 10% advantage. Women, men, area, schedule, etc. But it is clear that the data provides additional information that will be extremely useful for the player’s progress. Analyzes are part of a cohesive approach with the coach, whose human judgment skills and experience will be complemented by this useful data. And our relationship is with the coach, not with the player. It is up to the coach to use the data and integrate it into recommendations during training and in competition.

Photo: DDSA

TENNIS CANADA, TOO

In early 2022, DDSA partnered with Tennis Canada during the Billie Jean King Cup. The main goal was to establish a game style for each player from Latvia based on advanced statistics.

Jocelyn Robichaud, head of U15 development at Tennis Canada, confirmed the company’s interest and believes 2023 is the target year to jump on the analysis train at full speed.

It is inevitable. Everyone will eventually board, Robichaud said. At the moment we don’t have enough staff to have someone on a full-time basis, so it’s only normal for us to get support from specialized outside companies.

Tennis Canada already collects records from every Canadian player, including strength, power and endurance analysis for information about each individual’s physical abilities and psychological evaluations.

But the only data we have on the technicalities of their performance, movement and tennis feel is derived from basic match stats and input from their coaches. Wed, of course, would like to have a much more accurate technical and tactical profile of each player, he added. If we can do that systematically, we can start building complete profiles for each of our athletes from the time they are 10 or 12 years old. Then, in the development process, have good comparisons to determine improvement curves after three, four or five years to optimize their development.

Analytics won’t turn tennis into a video game, but there are matches where they can make a difference, such as in a long and protracted battle between players only a small margin apart.

Lesia Tsurenko defeated Kamilla Rakhimova 6-7 (1), 6-4, 7-5 on clay in Budapest on July 15. In the results of the longest WTA game of the season so far (3:53), Rakhimova was one point more than Tsurenko. Of the 251 points, the loser indeed had 126 and the winner 125.

Would better preparation, additional data and other tactics have given Rakhimova the upper hand?

It’s impossible to say, but why not secure every advantage?