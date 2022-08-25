Hazing survivor Tisdale calls for overhaul of ‘broken’ hockey culture

In the black-and-white photo, three-year-old Todd Tisdale stands out in that familiar hockey pose: leaning forward, staring into the camera, feigned chin. It doesn’t matter that the stick he’s holding is in the wrong direction, that he’s wearing winter gloves and not hockey gloves, his helmet is four sizes too big, and the cuffs of his hockey shorts hang over his striped socks.

Given what has happened since it was taken, the photo is a highlight of an album at Tisdale’s mother’s home in Medicine Hat, Alta. now serves as a stark reminder of how the dark side of hockey cultures can turn a joyful promise into a sour reality for a hockey dreamer.

Tisdale’s early experiences in the sport mirror those of many Canadians. Not only did he play, he also spent many weekends getting in the car with his family, taking road trips through Saskatchewan and other parts of western Canada to see his older brother Tim. The game taught him, among other things, devotion and dedication.

Hockey is life to me, said Tisdale, 51, on the phone from Rimbey, Alta. I grew up on a hockey rink.

Hockey and my family go hand in hand.





But for Tisdale, that love for the game didn’t return.

Tisdale says that in 1986, when a 15-year-old freshman at Athol Murray College of Notre Dame, a Christian school in Wilcox, Sask., he was sexually, physically and mentally abused for weeks as part of hazing rituals that eventually forced him to quit the game. abandoned and changed him forever. His 2018 lawsuit against the school is currently pending a mediation hearing. (The allegations have not been heard in court.)

Hazing, known in some regions as initiation, has long been a part of hockey culture. Some who have played at a competitive level tell stories of hazing as a rite of passage after making the big team, part of the process of being accepted into the small circle that a hockey team can be. Shaving heads or body hair was common. For example, in more extreme situations, some OHL rookies and younger players would be exposed naked in the hot box, clothes tied up in a ball, they would all be forced into the washroom in the back of the team bus to try to put on their clothes. back on and out as soon as possible.

For Tisdale, he says his hazing included random and surprising beatings, being beaten by wet towels, being forced to eat pasta cooked in urine, tug-of-war between two players with shoelaces tied around their genitals, and the hall slide.

In front of the hall slide, which Tisdale was recently reminded of when talking to former Notre Dame students, freshmen mopped the dorm hallway with soap and water. Then, forced to strip down, they had to run and slide on their stomachs or backs down the hallway while the older players knocked them off open doorways with coat hangers or wet towels.

They say they are trying to test you, Tisdale said. I think it was just to humiliate you, belittle you and make you feel like a piece of dirt.

This behavior, these initiations, had been endured by many for several decades and seen by former players like Tisdale as examples of hockey culture.

It’s broken, Tisdale said. We absolutely need to rethink hockey culture. We need to start the conversation.

With his pending lawsuit against Notre Dame, Tisdale is doing his part to fuel that discussion. In his statement of claim, filed in 2018 and amended in 2022 with an additional defendant, a fellow former student, he says the school has failed to supervise and protect him and others in its role as guardians.

The school subsequently filed a defence, denying all allegations. In a statement sent to Sportsnet on behalf of President Rob Palmarin, the college acknowledged the lawsuit, saying, “The college is waiting for Mr. Tisdales’ attorney to move forward with the next step. The lawsuit is still pending. Notre Dame is unable to publicly comment further on this matter at this time, as the lawsuit is still pending.” The college did not respond to a question about what steps the administration has taken to change the hockey culture at the school since the alleged incidents.

Tisdale demands financial compensation for the injuries he sustained at school. Among other consequences, in addition to struggling with mental health issues into his twenties, he has major trust issues. His attorney, Spencer Edwards, expects both sides to set a mediation date in the coming weeks and a hearing to be held at the end of October.

Now, as the de facto spokesperson for survivors of abuse related to the game, Tisdale has added his voice to the chorus calling for the resignation of Hockey Canada’s new CEO, Scott Smith. Smith has been with that organization since 1995 and has been hit hardest by criticism for its handling of a lawsuit filed by a woman who said she was sexually assaulted in 2018 after a Hockey Canada gala event by eight CHL players. players, some of whom were members of the 2018 Canadian world junior team. Similar allegations have also been raised against the 2003 Canadian junior world team.

When the ship goes down, the captain goes with it, says Tisdale, an installation and repair technician in the telecommunications industry. It’s mind-boggling. I can’t believe the audacity of some of these Hockey Canada managers to stay on after they know the Canadian public doesn’t want them there. They still hold on to these positions. It has to start with Scott Smith.

Tisdale blames hockey culture for what happened to him in Wilcox all those years ago. The silent sports code dictated that younger players had to run through some sort of gauntlet to be deemed worthy of a spot on the team.

It contributed 100 percent to what happened to me there, he said. Hockey players abused me. I went to Notre Dame to become a better hockey player and it got me cheated.

The culture is very sick in a way. When I tell my story, it’s been 35 years for me, so I can take it with a grain of salt. It’s my story, it happened to me. When I tell people, when people read my story, they are absolutely shocked by what happened to me. I don’t see it as a big problem anymore, but it’s a big problem and we have to keep talking about this, we have to keep talking about hockey culture. It has to change and change now.

This is definitely a pivotal moment for someone or a group of people to stand up and change the way these kids think.