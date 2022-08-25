



IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Match T20 Schedule, Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Play XI, Live Streaming In India and Live Broadcast In India. Asia Cup 2022 kicks off on August 27 and many cricket fans are looking forward to the clash of Asian champions. The match between India and Pakistan is one of the most sought after clashes in the tournament. India and Pakistan play their opening match of Asia Cup 2022 against each other. The India vs Pakistan match will take place on August 28 (Sunday). Both Asian rivals will try to dominate each other during the clash. Last time, both teams faced each other in T20 World Cup 2021 last year, in which Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets. ICC Teams Ranking | ICC Player Ranking Also Read: Asia Cup 2022 Schedule, India Squad, India Team Player List, Qualifications, Match List, Team List, Schedule Team List, Venue, Squad, Format, Groups and Live Telecast and Live Streaming Both India and Pakistan are part of Group A in 2022 Asian Cup. A qualifying team will be added later. In the other group B there are Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. In the opening match of the tournament, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will face each other. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Match Schedule, Venue, Timing Also Read: India vs Pakistan: Aakash Chopra believes Virat Kohlis presence no longer sparks fear in bowlers India vs Pakistan match of 2022 Asia Cup will take place on August 28 (Sunday). The venue of the meeting is the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time). India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Squads Both teams have announced their roster for the tournament. Rohit Sharma will lead India in the tournament. Babar Azam will lead Pakistan. While India falls short of their crucial pacemaker Jasprit Bumrah, Pakistan will also miss pacemaker Shaheen Afridi in the tournament. Also Read: India vs Pakistan: It’s the Right Approach Indian Selection: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal. Also Read: India vs Pakistan: You need to be diplomatic as Danish Kaneria coach for Saqlain Mushtaq over comments about Shaheen Afridis absence Pakistani Selection: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Games XI (probably) india:Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal. Pakistan:Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details Also Read: India vs Pakistan: Shahid Afridi Makes His Prediction for the High-profile India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Clash The India-Pakistan 2022 Asian Cup match will take place on August 28 (Sunday) at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time). In India Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the 2022 Asia Cup in India. Therefore, Star Sports will present the live broadcast of the India vs Pakistan match. Disney+ Hotstar will present the live streaming. In Pakistan PTV and Ten Sports present the live broadcast of the match in Pakistan. In Bangladesh In Bangladesh, Gazi TV will broadcast the match live. In Afghanistan In Afghanistan, Ariana TV will present the live action of the match. In Australia Fox Sports will present the live action of the match in Australia. In New Zealand Sky Sports presents the live action of the match in New Zealand. In South Africa In South Africa, the SuperSport network will present the live-action of the match. In America Willow TV will present the live action of the match in the US. In the United Kingdom In the UK, Sky Sports will be showcasing the live action of the match. In the Middle East In regions in the Middle East, such as the UAE, OSN Sports Cricket will present the live action of the match. Get all cricket match predictions and fantasy tips – CLICK HERE Cricket Match Prediction | Today Match Fantasy Prediction | Fantasy Cricket Tips | Cricket news and updates | Cricket Live Score

