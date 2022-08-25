High School Soccer: AP Preseason Illinois High School Soccer Rankings





The latest rankings of Illinois high school soccer teams in each grade, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters. Class 8A

School credits 1. Lincoln Way East (7) 95 2. Loyola (2) 91 3. Glenbard West 79 4. Bolingbrook 75 5. Warren 63 6. Neuqua Valley (1) 54 7. Maine South 48 8. Marist 34 9. ORallon 20 10. Naperville North 16 (tie) Hinsdale Central 16 Others receiving votes: Lockport 12, York 5, Palatine 3, Edwardsville 1, Glenbrook South 1. Class 7A

School credits 1. Mount Carmel (9) 99 2. Batavia (1) 83 3. St Rita 72 4. Outlook 48 5. Willowbrook 42 6. Glenbard North 31 7. Jacob’s 29 8. Brother Rice 19 9. Wheaton North 13 10. Moline 12 Others who received votes: Pekin 11, Normal 9, Hononegah 9, St. Charles North 4, Hoffman Estates 3, Lincoln-Way West 2, Yorkville 1. Class 6A

School credits 1. East St. Louis (9) 99 2. Prairie Back 81 3. Crete-Monee 71 4. Saint Ignatius 63 4. Cary Grove (1) 63 6. Lemon 47 7. Kenwood 41 8. Lake Forest 24 9. Rock Island 12 10. Haarlem 9 Others who received votes: Glenwood 8, Crystal Lake Central 6, Kennedy 6, Washington, IL 5, Simeon 4, Deerfield 3, Notre Dame 3, Richards 3, Antioch 2. Class 5A

School credits 1. Kankakee (9) 108 2. Nazareth 80 3. Mahomet-Seymour (1) 75 4. Morris 67 5. Fenwick (1) 48 6. Peoria 46 7. Rockford Boylan 33 8. Sycamore 26 9. Sterling 25 10. Morgan Park 22 Others who received votes: Glenbard South 19, Mascoutah 16, Highland 11, Marion 9, Morton 7, Kaneland 5, St. Patrick 5, Decatur MacArthur 2, Jacksonville 1. Class 4A

School credits 1. Sacred Heart Griffin (4) 76 2. Joliet Catholic (4) 71 3. Rochester 61 4. St. Francis 55 5. Richmond Burton 46 6. Genoa-Kingston 28 7. Phillips 23 8. Effingham 16 9. Coal City 14 10. Wheaton Academy 11 Others who received votes: Breese Central 10, Quincy Notre Dame 7, Carterville 4, Freeburg 4, St. Laurence 4, Peoria Notre Dame 3, Cahokia 3, Stillman Valley 2, Kewanee 1, Marengo 1. Class 3A

School credits 1. Byron (8) 97 2. IC Catholic (2) 85 3. Reed Custer 64 (tie) Tolono Unity 64 (tie) Williamsville 64 6. Princeton 53 7. Mount Carmel, IL 36 8. Eureka 26 9. Monticello 23 10. Benton 18 Others who received votes: Fairbury Prairie Central 9, Durand-Pectonica 4, Hillsboro 3, Montini 3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. Class 2A

School credits 1. Wilmington (8) 98 2. Decatur St Teresa (2) 84 3. Downs Tri-Valley 77 4. Up to 65 5. Breese Mater Dei 48 6. Farmington 40 7. Maroa-Forsyth 36 8. Nashville 29 9. Bishop McNamara 21 10. Bismarck Henning 15 Others who received votes: Sterling Newman 11, Mercer County 8, Rockridge 7, Knoxville 5, Erie-Prophetstown 4, Tremont 1, North-Mac 1. Class 1A

School credits 1. Lena Winslow (10) 100 2. Athens 71 3. Colfax Ridgeview (1) 70 4. Moweaqua Central A&M 64 5. Carrollton 58 6. Forreston 57 7. Gilman Iroquois West 39 8. Fulton 36 9. Arcola 29 10. Camping point Central 21 Others who received votes: Aurora Christian 12, Abingdon 9, Jacksonville Routt 9, Cumberland 7, Annawan-Wethersfield 6, Ottawa Marquette 4, St. Bede 4, Greenfield-Northwestern 3, Tuscola 2, Salt Fork 2, Galena 1, Mt. Brown County 1.

