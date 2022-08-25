Sports
Serena Williams Police Martina Navratilova Truth Bomb
Tennis great Martina Navratilova has given Serena Williams a brutal reality check ahead of the American’s highly anticipated retirement from the sport.
The 23-time winner – though she refused to use the word ‘retirement’ – revealed this month that she… “evolves” away from tennis.
Williams confirmed in an article written for Vogue magazine that she will end her career at the US Open later this month.
“I never liked the word pension,” she wrote.
“Perhaps the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m distracting myself from tennis to other things that are important to me.”
Unfortunately for Williams, since her return to singles, the 23-time grand slam champion has fallen 1-3 after being knocked out in the first round of Wimbledon and the Cincinnati Masters.
The American’s only win at the Canadian Open was followed in the next round by a thump from Belinda Bencic.
While Williams has been able to dictate the terms of her retirement out of court, Navratilova has warned the American it is unlikely she will be able to do so in court.
“Serena did it her way, who announced in a very glamorous way in Vogue magazine, but then she doesn’t accept the losses, she doesn’t accept what comes with it, which is saying goodbye,” said Navratilova.
The 18-time winner says that while the American champion and her legion of fans would love a fairytale ending, this isn’t a realistic idea.
Williams’ last conqueror, Emma Raducanu, produced a Cinderella story for centuries after being the first qualifier in history to win last year’s US Open.
However, Navratilova says she can’t turn Williams back the clock to conjure a similar magical tale on Flushing Meadows.
“Emotions can only take you so far,” Navratilova said.
“The way she looks, it doesn’t look like she’s going to make a miraculous comeback and win the tournament.
“And with the stress of knowing this is probably your last tournament, it doesn’t help.
“But if anyone can win, it’s Serena.”
Navratilova now says Williams has made her decision to move away from tennis, live with the consequences and exit the sport gracefully.
“It’s difficult,” Navratilova added.
“When I retired in ’93, I told the press it was my last year, which was a mistake because every tournament was a goddamn tearjerker.”
Serena Williams chases Margaret Court’s record
Williams is aiming for a 24th Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court’s record, but it looks set to end her incredible record at 23 majors.
In a bid to end her home grand slam with a fairytale finish, Williams seems to have enlisted the help of Australian tennis player Rennae Stubbs.
Spotted at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the 40-year-old had a hit with rival and world No. 3 Maria Sakarri for the main draw.
However, fans noticed that Stubbs – a four-time grand slam double winner – offered advice on her coaching team.
The 52-year-old Australian watched, before sitting down with Williams and chatting after training.
Stubbs, now a top analyst, has helped players in the past by advising Karolina Pliskova from 2018-2019.
Williams won her last grand slam title in 2017 and has been chasing Court’s elusive grand slam record ever since.
She has come tantalizingly close to realizing that dream, playing in four grand slam finals since the birth of daughter Olympia in 2017, but losing all four.
“There are those who say I’m not the GOAT (the best of all time) because I didn’t meet Court’s record, which she held before the ‘Open Era’ that began in 1968,” said the former No. the world.
“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want that record. Of course I do. But from day to day I really don’t think about her. If I’m in a Slam final then yes, I’m thinking about that record Maybe I’ve thought about it too much, and that didn’t help.’
with agencies
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/tennis-2022-serena-williams-us-open-farewell-martina-navratilova-warning-000756801.html
