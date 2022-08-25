Changing face of sport



Heralding a new era of sports development and providing ample opportunities for athletes in Jammu and Kashmir was a mission for Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the UT administration. The 28th National Masters Table Tennis Championships 2022 recently held at the SK Indoor Sports Complex in Srinagar is indicative of the regional government’s desire to create an environment that nurtures the dreams and aspirations and potential of millions of talented young people. The J&K Table Tennis Association, the J&K Sports Council and the Indian Veterans Table Tennis Committee, in addition to the Table Tennis Federation of India, are to be congratulated for successfully organizing an event that allows healthy competition and sportsmanship on such a large scale. (more than 1000 players and officials from 28 states, 8 UTs and various institutions participated). Today, the extraordinary reach of the J&K Sports Council is to young talent and its efforts to create a world-class infrastructure, supporting a wide range of sports, to athletes and coaches to deliver performance on the national and global stage, worth following. It’s satisfying to know that athletes and athletes now command more respect, access to resources, infrastructure, and control than ever before. It’s time for the world’s second largest population to bring out inspiring sports icons to motivate the new generation. In every way, J&K is leading the way to secure the future of its athletes. The revised sports policy announced in January 2022 is a huge step forward in terms of encouraging players to play and bringing glory to the region and country. In the past year alone, more than 17 lakh youth have been given the opportunity to play. That’s a jump of more than five times in sports participation in less than three years, and the next goal is to connect 35 lakh youth with sports. The UT is organizing 13 national tournaments this year, where more than 11,000 players from all over the country show their talent. Developing a grassroots sports culture under the ‘My Youth My Pride’ program is indeed something to be proud of. The Indian sports industry recorded a company value of Rs.9,530 crore ($1288 million) in 2021, which is a 62 percent year-on-year growth. This is a huge upswing and has pulled this particular sector away from the de-growth it was thrown into. The market dynamics and challenges facing sports in India are similar to those in other countries. That’s why it’s imperative for us to consistently create, promote and encourage in this one area that we’ve been making a mark on nationally and globally lately.

