ACC Women’s Football starts Thursday in week 2





ACC Weekly Edition (PDF) GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) ACC women’s football enters the second week of the regular season on Thursday, with a full roster of non-conference games. Five ACC programs have been ranked in United Soccer Coaches’ latest top 25 preseason, the most of all conferences. North Carolina is the nation’s new #1-ranked team this week, jumping the state of Florida at #2. Duke is at number 5, followed by Virginia at number 8 and Clemson at number 18. Thursday’s lineup features all 14 ACC teams, including three ranked team matchups scheduled for Thursday, with No. 8 Virginia at No. 11 Georgetown, No. 16 Auburn at No. 2 FSU and No. 5 Duke at No. 22 Tennessee. The FSU-Auburn match will air on ACC Network at 6 p.m. Thursday. There are 13 more non-conference games scheduled for Sunday. Upcoming schedule

Thursday 25 Aug When. 8 Virginia at No. 11 Georgetown | 4 p.m.

Georgia at Wake Forest | 5 p.m. | ACCNX

UMass in Pitt | 5 p.m. | ACCNX

no. 16 Auburn at No. 2 Florida State | 18:00 | ACCN

No. 18 Clemson in Western Carolina | 18:00 | ESPN+

no. 5 Duke at No. 22 Tennessee | 7 p.m. | SECN

Michigan at Boston College | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Campbell at NC State | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Miami at FAU | 7 p.m.

Delaware at Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Xavier in Louisville | 7:30 pm | ACCNX

No. 1 North Carolina in Texas | 8 p.m. | Longhorn Network

Lafayette in Syracuse | 8 p.m. | ACCNX

Notre Dame at No. 19 Saint Louis | 8 p.m. | ESPN+ Sunday 28 Aug. no. 16 Auburn at Wake Forest | 13:00 | ACCNX

Holy Cross at Boston College | 13:00 | ACCNX

Sienna in Syracuse | 13:00 | ACCNX

No. 18 Clemson in Alabama | 13:00 | SECN+

Pitt at Cleveland State | 13:00 | ESPN+

North Florida in Miami | 13:00 | ACCNX

No. 1 North Carolina vs. Baylor | 13:00 | Longhorn Network

Austin, Texas Fairleigh Dickinson at No. 8 Virginia | 2 p.m. | ACCNX

Illinois at Notre Dame | 4 p.m. | ACCNX

Charlotte at number 5 Duke | 18:00 | ACCNX

No. 11 Georgetown at NC State | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Louisville in Northern Kentucky | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Virginia Tech at Elon | 7 p.m. | FloFC Wednesday 31 Aug Kent State in Pitt | 7 p.m. | ACCNX ranking is United Soccer Coaches poll Notable ACC Women’s Football ACC teams put together a 22-1-4 record on opening weekend, beating their opponents 62-17.

Six ACC teams are in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, the most of all leagues: FSU (1), Duke (2), UVa (4), UNC (10), Notre Dame (16) and Clemson ( 25).

Pitt senior striker Amanda West was named ACC Offensive Player of the Week and UNC senior defenseman Tori Hansen was named Defensive Player of the Week in the first set of ACC Womens Soccer Players of the Week for the 2022 season.

West scored a pair of match-winning goals in the second half and led Pitt to two wins to open the 2022 season as the Panthers claimed the Rumble in the Rockies in Missoula, Montana.

Hansen played all 180 minutes and anchored a UNC defense that posted back-to-back shutouts to start the season, including a 3-0 win over No. 11 Tennessee in the season opener. She scored a goal in the second half against the Lady Vols.

Duke was narrowly selected as the preseason favorite in the ACC poll for preseason coaches. The top four teams in the poll were separated by just 13 points. Duke (156), Virginia (153), UNC (150) and FSU143 points to claim fourth place.

The preseason All-ACC team consists of 12 student athletes, all of whom have previously earned All-ACC honors, including four returning First-Team All-ACC honors: Duke’s 2021 ACC Freshman of the Year Michelle Cooper, as well as Megan Bornkamp (Clemson), Maycee Bell (UNC) and Lia Godfrey (UVa).

Current ACC membership is combined for 27 NCAA championships. UNC owns 21 NCAA titles and FSU three, while Notre Dame won three before joining the league in 2013.

Nine ACC teams were selected for the 2021 NCAA Championship, the most of all competitions.

ACC teams have made 55 appearances in the College Cup — the most of any conference (the next closest conference is the 28-appearance Pac-12). Current membership is combined for 67 performances.

The ACC has teamed in the Womens College Cup in 39 of the past 40 NCAA tournaments and in each of the past 16 years.

Eight ACC institutions have represented the league in the College Cup since 1982 (Boston College, Duke, Florida State, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest).

Florida State won the 2021 ACC Championship on November 7 with a 1-0 win over Virginia. It marked FSU’s second ACC crown in a row and eighth overall.

Three ACC head coaches are among the top five in NCAA Division I for the most wins by an active head coach. Long-time UNC head coach Anson Dorrance leads the way with 903 wins. Virginia’s Steve Swanson is fourth with 453, while Pitt’s Randy Waldrum is fifth with 433 career wins. Dukes Robbie Church is 13th among active coaches with 361 career wins, while Wake Forests Tony da Luz is in 16th place (332).

Leading four first-round draft picks, 10 ACC student athletes were selected in the 2022 NWSL Draft. The ACC’s four first-round selections matched the most from any conference, and the total selections of 10 were the second most.

