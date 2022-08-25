Ice hockey women announces schedule 2022-23





Orono, Maine – The University of Maine women’s ice hockey team announced its schedule for 2022-23 on Tuesday, August 23. The Black Bears kick off the 2022-23 season with a home game against New Brunswick on Saturday, September 17. The regular season kicks off the following weekend on the home ice for the Black Bears when Quinnipiac comes to Orono for a few games on Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September 24 at the Alfond Arena. After a quick one-game road trip to Saint Anselm on Saturday, October 1, Maine returns to the Alfond Arena to begin the Hockey East conference game on Friday, September 7 and Saturday, September 8 against rival New Hampshire. The UNH weekend kicks off a big home stand for the Black Bears, as Maine defends its home ice after that weekend for eight of its next 10 games, starting with a visit from LIU on Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15. Northeastern, the defending Hockey East Champions, will visit the Alfond Arena on Friday October 21 and Saturday October 22. Maine then breaks down his home stands for a two-game weekend at Hockey East opponent UConn on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29. The Black Bears wrap up their early season home schedule with consecutive home weekends against Hockey East opponents Vermont on Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5, and Holy Cross on Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12. Maine departs November 18 to January 20 for a 10-game road trip. The Black Bears will face off against Hockey East opponent Providence on Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19, and non-conference foe Clarkson on Friday, November 18. November 25 and Saturday, November 26, and Hockey East rival Boston College on December 2 and Saturday December 3. After the scheduled month off for vacation, Maine will make a stop at Hockey East opponent Boston University on Friday, January 6 and Saturday, January 7. The Black Bears are entering their multi-adversary weekend portion of their schedule to conclude the 10-game road trip with stops at two Hockey East opponents, UNH on Friday, January 13 and Northeastern on Saturday, January 14. Maine returns to Alfond Arena on Friday, January 20 against Hockey East opponent Boston University and Saturday, January 21 against Hockey East rival Boston College. The Black Bears will stay at home for another weekend while Hockey East UConn and Providence opponents come to the Alfond Arena on Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28. Maine completes the road portion of the 2022-23 regular season with three conference games scheduled, one in Holy Cross on Friday, February 3, one in Merrimack on Friday, February 10, and the last in Vermont on Saturday, February 11. The Black Bears will close the 2022-23 regular season against Merrimack at the Alfond Arena on Friday, February 17 and Saturday, February 18. Maine, who has advanced to the Hockey East semifinals in three of the past four seasons, begins his freshman coach campaign Molly Engstrom . -UMaine-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goblackbears.com/news/2022/8/24/womens-ice-hockey-announces-2022-23-schedule.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos