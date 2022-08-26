What is the Premier Hockey Federation? Everything you need to know about the women’s pro league in North America

As summer begins to turn into fall, hockey season is upon us. Players begin to prepare for training camps and the preseason.

One of the leagues that will soon be in full swing in the coming months is the Premier Hockey Federation or more commonly known as the PHF. The league is one of the top professional women’s hockey leagues in North America and offers women the opportunity to play against each other in a competitive season.

The growth of women’s football continues to grow more and more every year. The PHF Isobel Cup Championship final was broadcast on ESPN2 last year and marked the first time ESPN aired professional women’s hockey on its TV channels.

Now the league is gearing up for next season, with a new team and some new faces in the league.

Here is more information about the Premier Hockey Federation.

What is the Premier Hockey Federation?

The Premiere Hockey Federation is one of the premier women’s professional hockey leagues in North America.

The women’s league is entering its eighth season, and it’s the second to be named, the PHF. It was previously known as the National Women’s Hockey League, or NWHL, before the name change was implemented in 2021.

The league was founded by Dani Rylan, a former hockey player and entrepreneur. The estimated operating budget for the league was $2.5 million in March 2015 according to: ESPN’s Pat Borzi.

The PHF became the first professional women’s hockey league to pay its players.

Which teams are in the PHF?

The PHF consists of seven teams: the Boston Pride, the Buffalo Beauts, the Connecticut Whale, the Metropolitan Riveters, the Minnesota Whitecap, the Toronto Six and a Montreal franchise that will be added to the league for the 2022-23 season. .

The league has hinted at a possible eighth team. In fact, fans expected two expansion teams to join in 2022 after an initial video of the league teased “eight teams next season,” but Montreal will be the only expansion team for this upcoming season.

When does the PHF 2022-23 season start?

The exact date for the start of the 2022-23 season has not been announced, nor have the schedules of any of the teams.

The PHF started last season in early November and continued through March. It is likely that a similar timetable will apply for the coming season.

How the PHF . to watch

Last year was the first year the PHF was streamed on ESPN platforms, and it will now continue for the next two years. The two sides recently agreed to expand the league’s network coverage to seasons 202-23 and 2023-24.

ESPN+ will provide live coverage of the PHF regular season, the competition’s special events and the Isobel Cup playoffs. Like last year’s championship final, there’s also the opportunity for the women’s competition on cable TV.

What are the salaries in the PHF?

The salary cap for the 2022-23 PHF season is set at $750,000 per team, the highest in league history.

The league has announced that for the first time in PHF’s history, players can agree on two-year contracts through the 2023-24 season. They can also receive signing bonuses up to 10% of their total contract value.

Players can also authorize their respective teams to make their contract details public. For example, Buffalo Beauts defender and reigning PHF Defender of the Year Dominique Kremer signed a two-year deal with an average annual value of $65,000 and a $6,500 signing bonus.

What is the Isobel Cup?

The Isobel Cup is the championship trophy of the competition. It is awarded to the winner of the Isobel Cup play-offs at the end of the season.

Full name Lady Isobel Gathorne-Hardy Cup, the trophy was first awarded in 2016 during the NWHL’s inaugural season. Most recently it went to the Boston Pride, who have now won back-to-back Isobel Cups and won a total of three championships.