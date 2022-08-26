Women’s professional hockey grows in North America, but remains divided

Taylor Turnquist of Boston Pride defends Sarah-Eve Coutu Godbout of Toronto Six during a match in Boston, March 26, 2021.Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Women’s professional hockey is expanding in North America but remains divided.

The Professional Womens Hockey Players Association (PWHPA), which holds most of the player power in Canada and the United States, has a league in development with Billie Jean King and Mark Walter, co-owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as potential backers .

The Premier Hockey Federation is raising salaries and teams in North America in its eighth season, recruiting recognizable names in Canadian hockey for management positions, and is determined to strengthen its position in the women’s professional hockey world.

The division continues a protracted struggle by women to build a marketable, sustainable hockey league to practice their craft like true professionals.

And the gap currently seems unbridgeable, as an effort to negotiate unification with the encouragement of the NHL earlier this year went nowhere.

The 2022 Women’s Hockey World Cup in Denmark will feature 34 PWHPA players with 21 on the Canadian roster, 13 on the US team and none from the PHF on either team. Seven PHF players are spread across the rosters of Finland, Switzerland, Czech Republic and Hungary.

The PWHPA has the most recognizable North American players in women’s hockey in Denmark, Olympic gold medalists Kendall Coyne Schofield, Hilary Knight, Amanda Kessel, Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse and Brianne Jenner among them.

While they won’t give specific reasons for their unwillingness to join the PHF, they make it clear that their vision of a professional league is different.

We have full confidence and belief in what we did, said Nurse in Denmark. We want to make that professional league real because we don’t believe it exists right now.

Things are very close. We have such incredible support with our investment group with the Walter Group and also with Billie Jean King. There couldn’t be better people on our side. Business is going really well and we were hopeful that there would be an announcement to the public soon.

So while the PWHPA, with 43 Olympians among 150 members, continues to schedule Dream Gap Tour weekend tournaments this fall to keep an eye on its product, the PHF raises the bar with several incentives.

Raising each team’s salary cap by 150 percent to $750,000, averaging $29,000 on a 26-player roster covering players’ health care premiums, a commitment to update facilities and equipment, ending the ice age and extend the regular season schedule to 28 games. .

Players have an equity stake in the profitability of the PHF and retain commercial control over their own image.

Brampton, Ontario, forward Mikyla Grant-Mentis became the league’s highest-paid player this year when she signed an $80,000 one-year deal with the Buffalo Beauts.

Grant-Mentis was invited to Canada’s selection camp this month, but was not named on the World Championship roster.

The PHF’s expansion to Montreal in 2022-23 will give Canada a second club in a seven-team league alongside the Toronto Six.

Hockey Hall of Famer Angela James is a new co-owner of the Six and another Hockey Hall of Famer, Geraldine Heaney, is Toronto’s new head coach. Both played for the Canada national team.

James reprimanded the PWHPA in a social media post earlier this year for its reluctance to cooperate with the PHF.

Melody Davidson, longtime coach and general manager of the Canadian women’s team, who piloted the team to Olympic gold medals in 2006 and 2010, joined the PHF this year as league director of hockey operations.

And the PHF announced Friday that American forward Brianna Decker is on board in an advisory role to teams and players, but not as a player.

An Olympic gold medalist and six-time world champion, Decker is the most decorated player to join forces with the PHF. She is not playing for the United States in Denmark after breaking her leg in the February Olympic tournament.

Decker’s US teammate and US captain, Coyne Schofield, remains steadfast in her allegiance to the PWHPA.

We have not yet seen a league that offers women the opportunity to play only professional hockey, said Coyne Schofield in Denmark. If you look at the definition of professionalism and professionalism, that’s the chance to call that your job.

Right now, that doesn’t exist in women’s hockey, anywhere in the world. You must have additional income.

Kessel says there is more at stake than just the player.

Its just about the levels to be the best of the best, said the American forward. We expect a different level of professionalism and not just to get paid more. We want to have great facilities, have all your professional training staff and coaches, play full time, and that’s something that’s still not there.

Salaries can go up. That’s great, but we really want a good foundation.

While the PWHPA would like its NHL headquarters to compete in a league, in the meantime it has partnered with 10 of its clubs, including the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames.

Neither Billie Jean King Enterprises nor the Mark Walter Group responded to interview requests from The Canadian Press.

Jayna Hefford, PWHPA’s chief adviser, said she was not in a position to comment on a competition because the association is bound by a letter of intent with the two sides.

Canadian striker and PWHPA member Sarah Potomak says a competition is imminent for her.

Very close, she said. This year may not be exactly the way we want it to be, but I’m confident next year would have some really good competition.