EXAMPLE: No. 4 Women’s football opens season with road test at Lees-McRae
HICKORY, NC – The 33rd season of Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer kicks off tomorrow night as the Bears head to Banner Elk, NC to take on the Lees-McRae Bobcats. Lenoir-Rhyne is coming off their most successful season in the history of the program, going all the way to the NCAA Final Four before falling in the National Semifinals to eventual Grand Valley State National Champion. The Bears are ranked #4 in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll, the highest season ranking in the program’s history.
After leading the Bears to the Final Four in 2021, former head coach Gary Higgins left to take the job as East Carolina head coach. Higgins is the all-time winning coach in the program’s history, and he was replaced by Dean Ward, who has a proven track record of success wherever he has been. Ward comes to Hickory from Division I Dayton, where he served as the recruiting coordinator and top assistant for the past five seasons. Prior to Dayton, Ward served on the Tennessee coaching staff for five years, helping lead recruiting efforts for two Top-15 classes nationally.
2021 summary
Lenoir-Rhyne advanced to the eighth NCAA tournament in program history in 2021 and went on to advance to the national semifinals on the longest run in school history. The Bears earned the No. 3 spots in the SAC tournament, and 2021 marked the 11th time in the past 12 years that the Bears earned a top-4 finish and a home game in the conference’s postseason tournament. LR defeated Limestone in the quarter-finals before falling into overtime against Queens in the semi-final.
The Bears were seeded in the Southeast region and faced league rival Catawba in the NCAA opener, a team that was undefeated and had defeated the Bears in the regular season. LR defeated Catawba on penalties, retaliated against Queens 2-0 in the next match, then defeated Flagler in the regional final also on penalties. The Bears then faced Florida Tech for the second time after a regular-season draw with the Panthers, and the game went to penalty kicks again. LR was victorious and advanced to the Final Four for the first time. The Bears fell to eventual Grand Valley State National Champion in the semifinals.
Ria Acton was named an All-American by the CCA, becoming the 9th player in women’s LR history to earn that honor. Acton was also named First-Team All-Region, and freshman Vivien Becker-Peralta and Leonie Proessl were both named Second-Team All-Region. Seven bears were also named to SAC All-Conference teams.
2022 Outlook
The Bears were voted 2nd in the SAC Preseason Poll voted by the league’s head coaches, earning them one first-place vote. Reigning champions Catawba received the remaining 11 votes for first place. The Bears placed seven players on the Preseason All-Conference team, including four on the First-Team: Leonie Proessl, Ria ActonVivien Becker-Peralta and Evan O’Leary. Stephanie Figueiredo was the second team of the preseason, and His name is Duston was the third team of the preseason.
LR returns its top five scorers from last year – Proessl, Acton, O’Leary, Kara Gavaghan and Oscar Kelly. Those five players together accounted for 38 of the 43 goals the Bears scored last season. Becker-Peralta will anchor the defense as a centre-back, with Duston and Figueiredo both returning as experienced midfield presences. The Bears have only ranked two 2022 opponents in the Preseason Top-25 – No. 18 Florida Tech and No. 21 Catawba. LR will have to replace All-Conference goalkeeper Grayson Cameronwhose pairing play in the postseason last year helped the Bears get as far as they did in the tournament.
Freshman impact
Proessl and O’Leary were both true freshmen in 2021 and will try to break through in sophomore campaigns on the offensive side of the field for the Bears. Proessl led the team last year with 12 goals and O’Leary had eight, including two winning goals.
Becker-Peralta went on to become one of the most decorated freshmen in the history of LR women’s football last year, earning first-team honors for the entire conference and second-team for the entire region for a defense that lasts only a year. conceded 19 goals.
Scouting the Bobcats
LR has won five straight series openers and travels up the mountain to Lees-McRae for Dean Wardfirst game as head coach. The Bears are always 14-3 against the Bobacts and have not lost to Lees-McRae since 2003 (nine straight wins). The Bobcats are coming off a solid 11-4-2 season where they just missed out on an NCAA Tournament bid. This will be Lees-McRae’s second game of the year; they already dropped a 1-0 decision on Thursday in their season opener with Mars Hill, a SAC opponent for the Bears.
The Bears and Bobcats kick off Saturday at 7 p.m. in Lees-McRae.
