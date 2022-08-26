Georgian football coach Kirby Smart details improvements he is looking at





There is always something for Kirby Smart when it comes to facility upgrades in Georgia. The schools are now completing the $80 million expansion and renovation of the Butts-Mehre Building that will include a new football operations center, expanded gym, new coaches offices, players locker room and dining area, and more. Sanford Stadium will undergo $68 million in improvements to improve amenities and access for fans and add premium seating and restrooms. So what does the Georgia football coach want now for facilities or construction? He was asked by host Scott Howard on the Bulldogs Live, UGA Coaches Show Thursday night. Yes, there are many things that we continue to talk about and work on, Smart said. One of the hardest for us here is the field space. Couldn’t operate on side by side fields, which are currently the only team in the SEC to have it. It makes it hard when you’re trying to transition and practice outside. More:‘Lamborghini Chairs’ and a Cryotherapy Chamber: Inside UGA Football’s ‘Incredible’ $53 Million Facility Georgia has two outdoor practice fields in the Butts-Mehre area. One is next to the indoor practice facility and the other next to the Spec Towns track It’s very convenient for us to go in and out with our indoor and our practice field, but it’s difficult in terms of adjacent fields,” Smart said. athletic staff. He said athletic director Josh Brooks and his staff have done a great job, with a master plan. Brooks and Georgia have unveiled plans for upgrades to tennis with a new six-lane indoor practice facility, major improvements to Foley Field and the Jack Turner Softball Stadium, but no other future plans for football or other improvements years away. More:The first price tag of the Georgia baseball Foley Field project shows the magnitude of the improvements Track coach Caryl Smith-Gilbert said last year that her program could have a major facilities project in the future to create space for the football program. I know Kirby wants our job for football, she said. Maybe we can talk about building a new stadium somewhere else, which would be great because then we can make it the way we want it. Smart told donors at a dedication ceremony in May for the Butts-Mehre expansion that Georgia must preserve and continue to grow. He said he was looking forward to what we can do now.

