Field hockey wins in Johnstone debut





Next game: vs. American 28-8-2022 | 11 hours Aug 28 (Sun) / 11 a.m. against American EAST LANSING, Mich. A fantastic start led by Jennifer Johnstone . The Central Michigan hockey team opened the season on Friday with a 2-0 win over Saint Louis in a non-conference, neutral-site matchup at Ralph Young Field in the state of Michigan. “It’s great that we got the win today,” said Johnstone, who was named head of the program in February. “I think a lot comes from the preparation and focus the players have had from the start. A lot comes from their work and what they’ve done on the pitch to get better and help write a new chapter for Chippewa hockey .” sophomore Kaitlyn Bowker and senior Alice O’Hagan delivered the goals, while junior goalkeeper Katie Maxim saved all five of the Billikens’ shots on target. The Chippewa attack delivered eight shots on target, co-captain O’Hagan led with three. A professional pass from Kate Biglin in the third quarter Bowker dropped the goal in the 34eminute. O’Hagan scored out Bobbi Marie Parker’s penalty corner in the fourth with an assist from Caroline Beairsto . “I think we really put an emphasis on valuing property,” Johnstone said. “It was a huge piece of the puzzle for us, and it became something that got better as the quarter progressed. Once we scored that first goal, I felt like they were finally able to put in all the hard work they put in.” had done. bet for the first 30 minutes of the game. “The exciting thing for me as a coach is to see them play together and come together to play selflessly. That’s the type of hockey that wins championships and that’s the kind of culture we’re trying to create here.” CMU returns to East Lansing on Sunday, August 28 (11am) to play American in a nonleague game. The Eagles would open their season Friday-evening against host Michigan State. “The game plan is always for us to play the best hockey we can,” said Johnstone. “We want to control what we can control and a lot of it comes down to making good decisions when we’re on the ball and when we get attacking results, really making sure we execute them.

“I think to start off with a win and a shutout in our first game is definitely a really positive way to start the year, and I hope we can build on some of that momentum and some of that push that we’ve been making.” saw in the fourth quarter as we start against American on Sunday.”

