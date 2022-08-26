Tampa Bay Rays, RHP Tyler Glasnow agree to two-year extension of MLB





The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to a contract extension with righthanded pitcher Tyler Glasnow through 2024, the team announced on Friday. Glasnow will earn $5.1 million this year. He will receive $5.35 million next season and $25 million in 2024, the first year he would be eligible for free agency. “It seems to be such a good partnership,” Glasnow said. “I’m glad I can just sit here and talk about it. This is such a great opportunity in a place where I really want to be. I don’t want to leave yet, I’m not ready to go yet. exactly where I want to go to be.” The 6-foot-8 Glasnow would receive $1 million for winning the Cy Young Award, $500,000 for finishing second, and $250,000 for finishing third through fifth. There is also a $50,000 making All-Star team bonus and a $1 million assignment bonus if traded. “It gives me a lot of confidence to know that they have that confidence in me and that they are willing to give me a contract of this magnitude,” Glasnow said. “I want this to be a discount in a way. I want to make it much better than it is.” 2 Related The Rays Ace underwent Tommy John surgery on August 4, 2021 and last appeared for the Rays on June 14, 2021, against the Chicago White Sox. The 29-year-old threw 21 pitches to a pair of minor leaguers for Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, with a top speed of 97 mph. “I think it’s easy to be very optimistic,” Glasnow said on Tuesday. “I felt really good, my velo was good, the performance was good, but again, if I’m not comfortable and I don’t feel 100 percent and ready to go then I’m not. I’m not going push it.” The Rays currently top the American League wildcard standings. With the regular season ending in just over a month, Glasnow is not ruling out a return this season. “It’s going to be the hardest thing for me to come to the decision,” Glasnow said. “I really want to come back. I want to help the team, especially the position we are in, but I’m not going to jeopardize the rest of my career.” A healthy Glasnow entry into 2022 AL All-Star Game starter Shane McClanahan would give the Rays a powerful top of the rotation. “Shane is pitching at Cy Young level this season and Glas did the year before,” said Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander. “Then you look at the other guys and what they’re doing, it’s definitely exciting to think about.” This report uses information from The Associated Press.

