Vanderbilt football vs. Hawaii: Score Prediction, Exploration Report





The first game of the season always comes with unknowns, but that’s all the greater for Vanderbilt Football’s opening game against Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors return between the least production in the country and have a brand new technical staff. “I think we’re doing our best to (scout) the existing players who have already been on the program and who they want to depend on, such as (turning back Dedrick Parson),” Vanderbilt safety Jaylen Mahoney said Wednesday. The Commodores will open the 2022 season in Hawaii on Saturday (9:30 p.m. CT, CBS Sports Network), hoping to get off to a better start than last season, when they lost to ETSU on Clark Lea’s debut. Here’s what you need to know about the matchup: ESTES:Clark Lea’s second Vanderbilt football team is better. Now it should play like this | Estes GAME PREDICTIONS:Can Vanderbilt Football Win an SEC Game in 2022? Here are our predictions DEPTH MAP:Here’s Vanderbilt Football’s depth chart for the opening game against Hawaii Hawaii’s coach is a legendary former player The Rainbow Warriors are coached by Timmy Chang, who broke the NCAA passage record in Hawaii in the early 2000s. Playing in the pass-heavy walk-and-shoot attack, Chang still holds the FBS record for passing attempts (2,436) and number of seasons with 3,000 yards passing (four) and 4,000 yards passing (three). He also holds the record for interceptions (80). Hawaii will probably pass a lot While the plan Hawaii will carry out is a bit of a mystery, it seems likely that Chang will return to his run-and-shoot roots. In that scheme, there are usually four wide receivers on the field at a time, and most of the play is passing. Chang himself holds the FBS career interception record, showing a way to stop the offense. The Commodores have the ability to force a lot of sales, finishing third in the SEC in forced interceptions per game in 2021. WHAT IMPROVEMENT LOOKS LIKE:Why Vanderbilt football could improve anywhere but the record in 2022 Hawaii’s selection has a lot of uncertainty When Hawaii released its depth chart, it had many “or” markings, reflecting the uncertainty at various positions. Hawaii hasn’t named a starting quarterback, with five players vying for the job, and it’s possible all could see time. Whether the uncertainty is Hawaii’s game or real uncertainty, it seems likely that the Rainbow Warriors have a few surprises in store. Score Prediction Vanderbilt 33, Hawaii 13.The Commodores will be able to run across Hawaii in a stylistic battle. Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

