Men’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule





CULLOWHEE, NC Road trips to Power Five opponents Georgia and Maryland, along with matchups against in-state foes Davidson, Gardner-Webb and mountain rival UNC Asheville highlight the non-conference portion of Western Carolina’s 2022-23 basketball schedule unveiled today by the head coach Justin Gray . “I’m excited to release our schedule, the season is just around the corner!” explained Gray. “We’ve been working and preparing all summer with a great group of guys. We believe our non-conference schedule will allow us to get better as a team by playing against high-level competition as we prepare for Southern Conference- game! Mark your calendars, we’re ready to fill the Ramsey Center this season!” For the second time in four seasons, the Catamounts open the year in Georgia, facing freshman head coach Mike White and the Bulldogs on Nov. 7. WCU dropped a hard-fought 85-79 decision in Athens last season and kicked off the 2019-20 Season at the Stegeman Colosseum. After going to Maryland at College Park on Nov. 10, Catamount Country gets its first look at the team on Nov. 13 in the home opener against Brescia University of Owensboro, Ky. WCU heads to Lake Charles, La., for tournament action in McNeese State, facing the host Cowboys on November 18, along with games against Lamar (November 19) and Lindenwood (November 20). The multi-team event (MTE) represents the first-ever match-ups for the Catamounts against both McNeese State and Lindenwood and the first game against Lamar since 1964. The team will spend the Thanksgiving weekend close by, heading to mountain rival UNC Asheville on November. 28. A home game against Gardner-Webb (November 30) closes the first month of the season. A rough month of December opens on December 3 with a visit from USC Upstate, followed by a road trip to former SoCon nemesis Davidson on December 7. The Catamounts will face Brevard on December 10 before heading to Tennessee Tech on December 17 and close the non-conference slate on December 20 against Toccoa Falls. The 18-game Southern Conference portion of the schedule has not yet been officially released by the league office. Season tickets will be on sale soon and include a $110 All-Hoops season ticket, good for all men’s and women’s basketball games at home. Adult subscriptions to men’s basketball are just $81. Youth subscription prices are also available starting at just $36. There is a special discounted subscription rate for teachers and staff at WCU. For more information on WCU faculty and staff ticketing call the ticket office at 828-227-2401. Fans can also purchase or renew their season tickets online at catamountsports.com. Stay up to date on all things Catamount Men’s Basketball and WCU Athletics via our social media on Facebook (fb.com/catamountsports), Instagram (@catamountmbb @wcu_catamounts) and Twitter (@CatamountMBB @catamounts).

