Sports
Notre Dame football gets a visit from school president Father Jenkins
SOUTH BEND Nine days before “Script Ohio” and the dot on the I in the state of Ohio, Rev. John I. Jenkins attended soccer practice at Notre Dame on Thursday afternoon.
Notre Dame President spent just under five minutes, including a closing prayer, addressing a fifth-ranked Irish team facing big chances in the season opener on September 3 in Columbus, Ohio.
As Marcus Freeman watched and took notes, the entire team knelt in the midfield of the indoor practice facility and listened intently to Father Jenkins. Among those in the front row for the conversation were quarterbacks Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne; linebacker Jack Kiser, defensive ends Isaiah Foskey and Rylie Mills; tall snapper Michael Vinson, offensive lineman Josh Lugg, cornerback Cam Hart and running Chris Tyree.
Freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison must have been particularly inspired. Asked during a post-practice media session where he gets his confidence, the Phoenix product smiled.
God damn it, he said. I am nothing without Him. Knowing that, I have complete confidence. I always say: The Lord holds me, what can man do to me? It doesn’t matter who I go up against or what I go up against, I know he’s on my side. He could also be on the other side, but it doesn’t matter because I know I’m convinced.
Houston Griffith:Self-discovery helps security grow into a leadership role at Notre Dame
According to VegasInsider.com, the Irish are a consensus of 16 1/2-point underdogs against the second-ranked Buckeyes. Notre Dame is 2-4 all-time with four consecutive losses in the series. The victories came in 1935 and 1936.
As Father Jenkins watched the drills for coverage with Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick, Irish players were treated to the blaring sounds of ‘Eye of the Tiger’ and ‘No Easy Way Out’, theme songs from ‘Rocky III’ and ‘Rocky IV’ .
Ramon Henderson finds a home
In his first offseason at safety, Ramon Henderson found that there is much more to the position than a cornerback.
“You have to know different gaps and know where other people are going,” Henderson said. “That’s the biggest difference. You have to know so much more about the field and where everyone will be.”
A junior, Henderson never experienced safety until last season’s game in Virginia, where he recorded his first interception at Notre Dame. He spent the last two games of the regular season and the Fiesta Bowl learning the position.
After a full off-season and training camp to hone in on the details, Henderson believes he’s ready to take on a full-time foundation role for the defense of Notre Dame.
“From that game in Virginia to Oklahoma State, there was definitely a big jump in skill,” Henderson said. “I’d say there’s a bigger leap now. We do this every day, for hours and hours. Just repeat the same things, get used to it (terminology).”
Henderson believes his skills, which characterize height and speed, play better in terms of safety than cornerback. He wants to remain as versatile as possible to play a part in the defense of Notre Dame.
“It’s a good move,” he said. “I really liked corners. I got used to corners. But now I’m starting to get used to safety. I really like the idea that you’re involved. You just have more to do. I think that’s cool.
Jarrett Patterson stays out
With nine days to go until kickoff in Columbus, preseason All-America and converted left guard Jarrett Patterson is left sidelined with his sprained right foot in a hiking boot.
Patterson, who was injured in overnight practice at Penn High School on Aug. 15, dropped his scooter Wednesday but was limited to about 15 minutes of mental reps on Thursday during early work before the team stretch period.
The fifth-year senior, whom Freeman found “questionable” about playing in the opener, rode the stationary bike and did some conditioning work while sitting on the floor. Patterson was spotted making a kettle bell while standing and doing weight-bearing exercises during Wednesday’s open exercise period.
Andrew Kristofic, who started the last eight games of last season on the left guard, continues to work with the first unit in the place of Pattersons.
Starting cornerback Cam Hart, who was not spotted at Mondays open practice, pushed back on a question about his health status after he worked full-time on Thursday.
Really healthy, he said. I do everything (in practice).
Back-up center Pat Coogan, who recently came out of concussion protocol, missed some of the positioning exercises when a trainer repacked his left ring finger and examined his left wrist.
Redshirt freshman Justin Walters, who had served this week on the Scout team as a stand-in for Ohio State Security Ronnie Rocket Hickman, rode the stationary bike with other rehab players on Thursday during the final open practice periods through December.
The freshman who walked back GiBran Payne, who missed part of Wednesday’s open portion while a trainer worked on his left quadriceps area, worked back without apparent limitations on Thursday.
Staff Writer Justin B. Frommer contributed to this report. Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NDInsider.com and the South Bend Tribune. Follow him on Twitter @MikeBerardino and on TikTok @mikeberardinoNDI.
