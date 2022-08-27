Wolverines drop opener to No. 2 North Carolina





Next game: at Wake Forest 28-8-2022 | 1:30 PM ACC network Aug 28 (Sun) / 1:30 PM Bee Wake Forest No. 3 Michigan dropped its season opener to No. 2 North Carolina, 5-1, in the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Abby Tamer UM pulled in one early in the third quarter for a lightning delay of one hour and three minutes; UNC withdrew after the long break with three goals.

Anna Spieker and Caylie McMahon combined for nine saves in the Wolverine cage. Website: Winston Salem, North Carolina (Kentner Stadium)

Event: ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Score: #2 North Carolina 5, #3 Michigan 1

Facts: UM (0-1), UNC (1-0)

Next UM event: Sunday, August 28 — at Wake Forest – ACC/Big Ten Challenge (Winston-Salem, NC), 1:30 PM WINSTON-SALEM, NC — The No. 3 ranked University of Michigan hockey team dropped its season opener in the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge, falling 5-1 to No. 2 North Carolina on Friday afternoon (August 26) at Wake Forest’s Kentner Stadium. After largely enduring an early attack in the first quarter and trailing 2-0 at halftime, the Wolverines seemed to pick up some momentum in the early moments of the third – only to lose it in a lightning bolt of an hour and three minutes delay halfway through the frame. Carolina scored within a minute of the restart and picked up two more early in the fourth to pull away. UNC took advantage of early hits throughout the game, scoring the first and winning goal in a rebound at 2:27. Michigan responded in kind to start the second half by drawing a penalty corner in 97 seconds and narrowing the deficit to one with sophomores Abby Tamer the second goal. Carolina stopped the first shot before Tamer covered the rebound to the top left corner of the cage. The Wolverines quickly broke through the field when play was interrupted about six minutes later. Ashley Sessa led the Tar Heels with three goals, including both in the fourth quarter. UNC defeated the Wolverines 19-10 and defeated them 6-5. Fifth year senior goalkeeper Anna Spieker and sophomore/freshmen Caylie McMahon played a half each and made nine saves together, while UNC’s Abigail Taylor and Kylie Walbert made four stops on five UM shots on target. Michigan closes out the ACC/Big Ten Challenge against No. 20 Wake Forest on Sunday (August 28) at 1:30 PM at Kentner Stadium. The match will be broadcast live on the ACC Network.

