Sports Betting 101 – How to Bet on Table Tennis August 2022

Bet on tennis has exploded in recent years. Some of that can be attributed to the explosion of sports betting in general. Just like with football, there is always a tennis match somewhere.

Sometimes it helps to remember how tennis works before you have the ticket in your hand to avoid the anger that comes with going back to the window only to find that your winning ticket is really just recycled material .

There are four points in any tennis game, six games win a set, and there can be three or five sets in a match. That makes it the best of three or five formats, the first to win two or three sets.

Winning a set means that you have won at least two games more than your competition and if both sides have won six games, they are playing a tiebreaker game. It is an extra game where the first side wins seven games and wins the set with two or more points.

Tiebreakers can go on for a long time and top players have played 70 points and sent that ball back and forth for nearly 30 minutes to capture that last game. Imagine what the stands looked like when these players complimented each other for half an hour without a break, for a single point.

BETTING ON TENNIS: TYPES OF MATCHES

money line Every time you wager the money line, all your selection needs to do is win. It’s the same for tennis as any other sport. Your player, or team in doubles, simply has to win the match or set. It doesn’t matter how many sets they win or how many games the opponent wins, the money line odds are determined on the players involved. The tennis money line betting board can be very similar to UFC or boxing

top/bottom Total tennis betting is about the number of games in a set or match or the total number of sets in a match. The number will be based on the expected number of games or sets that will be played according to each sportsbook. A match between a top league and an unranked player can have much lower numbers than a match between equal rivals.

Set up spread/handicap bets Spreads in tennis refer to numbers that are similar to any sport, but instead of referring to points, they stand for games or sets. A player may prefer to win a match with a certain number of games or a match with a certain number of sets

Bet on exact score Betting that a specific set will end with the exact score of games or that a match will end with the exact score of sets is called exact score betting. As with other sports, the odds of picking the exact score depend on the stake. There are lower odds for choosing the exact score of sets as there are fewer options. By betting how many games in a set are won by each side, you get many more choices and therefore higher odds.

Parlays Most sportsbooks allow parlays in tennis as long as they include the money line odds for the games involved in the parlay. Bets that parlay the spreads in tennis are not normally allowed. However, as sports betting continues to expand, this option may become available. One of the reasons parlays are popular is that you can have multiple low odds taking advantage of parlay odds, allowing successful bettors to win more by betting these items together than they would by betting them separately.

Prop betting Proposition betting is always an exciting way of betting and the same goes for tennis. Betting that very specific things are going to happen can come with greater odds. It can be a play on the exact number of games in a match or how long a match will last. Gamblers love to win big for a little bit of wagering and that is one of the reasons prop betting is popular.

Live Betting Live betting is the only form of sports betting where you can bet after the match or match has already started. In tennis, that means a lot of options. You could bet on the winner of the next set, or game, or even the next point. Live betting has boards that move very quickly. Sometimes you cannot place a bet on a betting option because the odds are constantly updated. Live betting is an important tool if you want to win money in sports betting, but you have to be patient.

futures Future pools are very popular in tennis, especially for big tournaments. These bets are another way to make a bet with high odds. Contestants expected to compete for the title are typical single-digit odds, but when you find the next superstar early in his or her career, you can catch them with odds of 50-1 or greater.

TIPS FOR TENNIS BETTING

View Head-to-Head Stats

One of the best handicapping tools to use is looking back at past matches where the same players have competed against each other. Just like checking out how the Patriots fared when they played the Bills, you can look back at past events and see how the players fared in those games.

There are so many data sources these days that it’s easier to find out the previous results for the same matchup, so you can search for more than just who won the match that day. Look for opportunities where a player has done extremely well early on or folded in the later sets. You can also get an idea of ​​how many games and sets have been played in previous matches. That information will help you when betting on some of the other bets available.

Know the playing surface (and your players record on it)

Tennis is played on a variety of surfaces, but three make up the majority of the games you can bet on. Knowing that a player or his opponents have records on the different surfaces can dramatically improve the success rate of your tennis bet.

Grass courts, such as Wimbledon, tend to be fast-paced, and service may be more important as there aren’t that many volleys. Clay-faced courts, such as the French Open, usually offer some resistance to the ball, slowing play and allowing for higher bounces. Hard courts, such as the US and Australian Opens, are covered with solid materials and offer more consistent play.

Some memories of tennis betting

When you look at betting on a tennis tournament, there are a few ways you can approach your stake. If you isolate a chance of a future ticket to win the tournament, you must also bet on that player as they play through the event. Sometimes, with a deep run, you reach a point where you have already won more than the original bet and can enjoy the final without too much stress.

Live betting is another way to consistently help your tennis bankroll. Some great players start off slow and those huge favorite chances they had at the start of a match can get a little more reasonable. Other average players can start quickly and take early leads. That also helps lower the odds against their opponent, allowing for in-game bets that can sometimes be easy winners.

BETTING ON TENNIS – FAQ

How do you bet on tennis?

You can bet on tennis in as many ways as you can on most sporting events. Future bets have bets on events that have not yet started. You can bet on a certain player to win a match or that that player will win by a certain number of sets.

Tennis has totals and you can decide if there will be more or fewer matches than the number listed by the sportsbooks. There are also parlays, prop bets and live action in tennis. Multiple options are always important when deciding which sportsbook is the place to place your tennis bets.

Is betting on tennis profitable?

As with most sports betting, betting on tennis can be profitable if you educate yourself about the sport and its participants. Knowing which matchups are close or will be one-sided can help you bet more wisely and cash in more tickets.

What does +2.5 mean in tennis?

Most sportsbooks offer spreads in tennis. Always confirm that the spread you are looking at matches the bet you wish to place. The books offer lines for both games and sets. Having +2.5 in a tennis match for a set would mean that a player could lose by two and still win. If they get 2 in a match, that means if they lost by two sets or less, they would win that bet.

How do you predict a tennis match?

The best way to predict a tennis match is to do a lot of research. Has the player performed well in recent events? What opponents do they have and how did he or she perform on the specific surface used for this tournament? By spending as much time as possible learning about the event you are betting on and the players you are using, you can have great success predicting tennis matches.