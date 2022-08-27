Hokies open season with 3-1 win over UNCW





WILMINGTON, NC The Virginia Tech volleyball team opened the season with a win on Friday night, beating UNC Wilmington 3-1. Senior Cera Powell set a new career high with 20 kills in the win. The Virginia Tech volleyball team opened the season with a win on Friday night, beating UNC Wilmington 3-1. Seniorset a new career high with 20 kills in the win. Powell gave the Hokies an offensive pace with 20.5 points and added a block assist to her point total. Mackenzie Heckmann also had a good night of offensive logging 16 kills, which is also a career high from Virginia Tech. To the net, the Hokies added 10 blocks, with Annabelle Zier and Sydney Petersen lead the way. Zier was good for eight in total, while Petersen added five. Hanna Borer and Jenna Apple each saw time as the setter, with Borer recording 19 assists and Appel adding 15. Maddie Slagle had a good game defensively and took a team-high 19 digs. Virginia Tech took the first set 25-23, came back from a 7-3 deficit and eventually took the first set advantage. Powell jumped out early and recorded eight of her kills in the opening set. Heckmann also added four kills, while Slagle recorded seven digs. The second set was also a close battle with the Hokies coming out 25-22. Tech recorded an attack rate of .225 compared to just a .122 from the Seahawks. The Hokies also had two blocks, with block assistants coming from Cara Lewis , Amaya Robertson and Heckmann. The Seahawks fought back and took the third set 25-22 to force a fourth. UNCW’s attack was spread over six different players, with Hannah Forbes leading the way with three kills. The Seahawks also scored three aces in the third and two blocks. The Hokies came out victorious in a back-and-forth final set to win the game by a score of 31-29. The Seahawks and Hokies traded the final points when UNCW came back to tie the set up at 23-23. From there, the team went back and forth on set points until an offense by UNCW’s Kirsten Badowski sealed the win for Virginia Tech. Tech is now 8-0 in season openers over the past eight seasons, with its last season opening loss in 2014. The Hokies close out the Seahawk Classic tomorrow, taking on Coastal Carolina (1-0) at noon and Davidson (0 -1 ) at 15.00 Support Virginia Tech volleyall by making a pledge per set of Wintoday.

